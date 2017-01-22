Chiefs won’t draft a quarterback in early rounds

So fans want the Chiefs to draft a quarterback early, like the first round.

Fans are up in arms over their latest playoff failure that saw a better quarterback (let us not pass over the better running game) emerge victorious from the cold playoff grass at Arrowhead. Some fans are so tired of their current status quo quarterback they are ready for ANYONE not named Smith to play quarterback. My response to all of you simply is this….not gonna happen.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve been yelling and screaming for the Chiefs to invest in the quarterback position for years. Especially since this new regime took over and in 2014 when Derek Carr and Teddy Bridgewater were on the board and the Chiefs selected….Dee Ford. Sad face. Generally, if you want to win in this league, you have to be willing to over invest at the quarterback position. Simple as that. That being said, I don’t believe the Chiefs are going to do what the public is clamoring for, and they will leave the quarterback position untouched.

First, and this really is the most logical reason from a management stand point, but this team has true, immediate needs, such as middle linebacker, guard and possibly safety, along with depth concerns along the defensive line, wide receiver, running back, safety, and yes, quarterback. If you are a front office that has thrived on not being crazy, going for quantity to find quality, the odds of a quarterback falling to you are slim, and even more slim are the odds the quarterback on the board is a thrower you like.

Secondly, and this ties into the previous segment, the Chiefs would likely have to move up to land a quarterback, and well, this organization as a whole has not moved up in the first round since 2008 when the Chiefs sent a fifth round pick to the Detroit Lions to move up two spots to land offensive lineman Brandon Albert.

Historically, this organization has been very conservative, taking someone that fills an immediate need or positional depth over star potential. If this organization is faced with the proposition of moving up to draft a 2017 backup quarterback, I can’t see them doing it. No, they will stay at 27 and address needs such as the ones mentioned above.

Next, and this may get the emotions flowing, but look at the resume of their current starter. In four years as a starter with the Chiefs, he’s lead the team to three playoff appearances in four years, their first playoff victory in over two decades, a division championship and over 40 victories since being traded. Why in the world would this guy be replaced? Shouldn’t the Chiefs be thinking about getting a new contract done for their current QB, since he’s done so well? Why the rush to get rid of a guy that’s won a lot of games.

One can argue that had the Chiefs had their compliment of guys as they had constructed it (namely MLB Derrick Johnson on the field for the Steelers game) that instead of talking about moving on from the QB, Chiefs fans are talking about the possibility of a rematch with the nemesis of the NFL, the New England Patriots. Can you really blame Alex Smith that LeVon Bell rushed for 170 yards, or the the defense was unable to get the Steelers off the field on third down?

Next, and this is why I’m not sure the Chiefs will use a pick on a quarterback anywhere close to early (first or second round) is simply where the Chiefs are drafting will put them in a weird spot for quarterbacks. If the top guys don’t fall to them in the first, Kansas City will be in a weird position of hoping a guy falls to them in round two.

For those teams that don’t pull the trigger on a guy in round one, they may be willing to do so in round two, leaving Kansas City literally and figuratively out in the cold. As Kansas City has not shown a great willingness to over draft players, especially under this regime, drafting a QB could be an interesting proposition. Remember, when the Packers landed Aaron Rodgers, they did so by sitting and letting him fall to No. 24. Green Bay sat around and waited hours and hours until it was their turn on the clock.

Lastly, and this never gets old (actually, it’s old. Really old) but the Chiefs have not drafted a quarterback since Todd Blackledge in 1983 with a first round pick. Also, our beloved Chiefs have not used a second round pick on the quarterback position since Matt Blundin in 1992.

That’s right, it’s been 25 years, quarter of a century, since the Chiefs used a second round pick (or higher) on a quarterback. Why in the world would they use a pick on a quarterback now? Why do we want them to? Much like the Cubs winning the World Series, sometimes it’s more fun not achieve or accomplish your desired goal. What do Cubs fans have now? Oh, they won a championship…never mind.

Yes, the quarterback position should be the top priority in the draft for the Chiefs in the upcoming selection meeting. If it will be or not remains to be seen. Needless to say, the next couple months will be interesting.

This article originally appeared on