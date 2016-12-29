Chargers WR Keenan Allen (torn ACL) already back sprinting

San Diego Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen suffered a torn ACL in Week 1’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen ended up missing the rest of the year, but he is now apparently ahead of schedule.

According to ESPN’s Eric Williams, Allen is already sprinting.

San Diego Chargers WR Keenan Allen running sprints just four months after ACL knee surgery. Pretty impressive. https://t.co/GaR00b23Iq — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) December 29, 2016

That’s great progress for the 24-year-old receiver. Allen, who signed a four-year, $45 million deal in the offseason, is the team’s best receiver when healthy. Unfortunately, Allen has yet to play a full 16-game season in his four-year career. Hopefully, the 2013 third-round pick can find some luck in his fifth year.

The only positive that came from Allen’s injury was the emergence of second-year pro Tyrell Williams. Williams, who was an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon, was projected to be the Chargers’ No. 3 or No. 4 receiver this year. He was making headlines in training camp, and his play definitely carried over into the regular season.

Williams leads the team in receptions (63), receiving yards (989) and is tied with rookie tight end Hunter Henry with the most receiving touchdowns (seven). It’s crazy to think that the youngster is 11 yards away from his first 1,000-yard season. The Chargers haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Allen accomplished that feat. as a rookie in 2013.

The Chargers have a plethora of talent at the receiver position with Allen, Williams, Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman, all of whom are under the age of 28. As good as some of them have played, getting Allen back for the 2017 season will make the offense so much better.

Before going down with a non-contact injury, Allen was putting his dominant skills on display against Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters. Allen may not be playing against the Chiefs in the season finale, but at least his smack talk is better than ever.

I know who happy I'm not playing this week! Haha #bum — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) December 29, 2016

Peters, who said he’s never heard of Williams, will likely be going one-on-one against the latter on Sunday. Let’s see if Williams can get the best of Peters and not only reach 1,000 yards, but make Peters remember his name.

