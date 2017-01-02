Chargers fire Mike McCoy as head coach shortly after season finale

Black Monday apparently is getting off to an early start this season. The San Diego Chargers fired head coach Mike McCoy shortly after the team’s 37-27 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

McCoy, who has spent the past four seasons as head coach, posted back-to-back 9-7 seasons his first two years with the Chargers but went 9-23 the past two seasons.

“Mike McCoy is a man of high character, and we thank him for his dedication to the Chargers,” Chargers president of football operations John Spanos said via the team’s website. “The decision to dismiss Mike was made in the best interests of our franchise. Our team’s disappointing performance has not matched this team’s potential and has fallen short of the demanding standards that we seek to impose throughout our organization. Our comprehensive search for a new head coach begins immediately.”

McCoy guided the Chargers to a playoff berth his first season, helping them reach the second round. But he never found much success in the AFC West as San Diego has gone 7-17 the past four seasons.

McCoy, who went 27-36 in San Diego, is just the latest NFL head coach to be fired this season, following Jeff Fisher by the Rams and Rex Ryan by the Bills. The 49ers reportedly are expected to fire Chip Kelly.