Carson Wentz buys Eagles O-linemen customized shotguns for Christmas

Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz hasn’t been shy about his love of hunting. He reportedly spent the holidays hunting with two-time AL MVP Mike Trout.

Carson Wentz and Mike Trout Are Spending the Holidays Hunting Together – https://t.co/fzc3HY5lrm pic.twitter.com/J9h67SItMO — Philly Influencer (@PHL_Influencer) December 28, 2016

So it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that instead of buying his offensive linemen TVs or Skittles-dispensing jackets for Christmas like other NFL QBs, Wentz bought his O-linemen customized shotguns.

“This is an awesome gun,” guard Allen Barbre said, via ESPN. “I’m excited about it.”

Barbre, an avid hunter, told ESPN that he believes his Beretta model is a Silver Pigeon, which can fetch about $2,000. Each gun will have the player’s number engraved on it.

“I don’t know if I’ll shoot it though, it’s pretty nice,” Barbre said.

That won’t be an issue for guard Brandon Brooks.

“I like to go clay shooting and stuff,” Brooks said. “All I’ve got is a home defense tactical shotgun, short-barrel, so I was looking for one of these.”

Wentz reportedly hasn’t given the linemen their guns yet because the gifts are being finalized. But he has sent pictures of the customized guns to his teammates.

“I haven’t really held a gun or anything before,” rookie guard Isaac Seumalo said. “But I’m more than thankful for it. It looks sweet. Carson said he’d teach me how to use it and all that good stuff.”