Carl Lawson, EDGE, Auburn: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

The 2017 NFL Draft features a deep and talented pass rusher class, and Carl Lawson is one of the more talented members of the group. I take a look at what he brings to the table.

Carl Lawson has had one of the more intriguing careers out of the pass rushing group in the 2017 NFL Draft. Coming out of high school Lawson was a highly touted recruit, he was the top ranked defensive end and the number four overall player. As a true freshman he had a productive season registering 20 tackles, 7.5 for loss, and four sacks.

Unfortunately, after such a successful first season with Tigers, Carl Lawson would experience the first of several significant injuries. Prior to his sophomore year he suffered a torn ACL that would result in him missing the entire 2014 season. During his redshirt sophomore season, Lawson missed six games with a hip injury suffered against Louisville.

After two years of frustrating injuries Carl Lawson was finally healthy, and it showed throughout his 2016 campaign. Playing in all 12 games he produced 30 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Measurables:

School: Auburn

Year: RS Junior

Position: Edge

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 253 lbs.

Strengths:

While Carl Lawson is a little shorter than scouts would like to see, there is no denying he has the physical tools needed to succeed against NFL caliber lineman. As a pass rusher he uses an explosive first step to meet the tackle at the corner before he utilizes his heavy hands to swat away the punch on his way to the quarterback. There has also been instances where he shows an impressive swim move to beat the opposing lineman. He has very good closing speed, and once he beats the tackle there is very little chance for the quarterback to escape. Lawson doesn’t just rely on his speed in rushing the passer. He possess enough strength in his lower body to drive through lineman in a bull rush.

Carl Lawson isn’t just a pass rusher. He utilizes his power and impressive arm extension to lock out tackles to seal the edge, forcing the running back to in the inside. He is also versatile along the defensive line, as he not only lined up as a five-technique but spent time as a six-technique and three-technique on occasion.

Weaknesses

Carl Lawson is a very talented player, but there are some areas of his game that need to be improved on prior to the draft. There are times throughout the game where his lack of effort is visibly noticeable. When he does this he isn’t anywhere near the talented pass rusher he can be. His get-off at the snap of the ball is at times iconsistent, which results in the offensive tackle having plenty of time to get into his stance and prepare himself for Lawson’s rush attempt. His mental processing is a bit behind. When reading run/pass options, or quarterback option plays he can become a victim of paralysis by analysis.

Off the field there is the obvious injury history he will have to overcome. Teams will want to closely read through his medical records at the combine to be sure he is in fact 100% healthy



Final Thoughts:

Carl Lawson has a plethora of traits that are translatable to the NFL. The biggest question with Lawson will be his ability to correct some of weaknesses, and to continue to turn his flashes of dominance into consistent production. He should be able to do this more time spent on the football field instead of the trainers table. If he is able to do that, Lawson has a very bright future in the NFL, and I expect to hear his name called early on Day Two of the draft.

