Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

With the 2017 NFL Draft soon approaching, we take a look at one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the entire draft, Alabama’s Cam Robinson…

To many, the offensive lineman position is the least glamorous of positions. It’s gritty, dirty, and contains constant battering against defensive lineman with evil intentions.

However, look across the league at some of the best quarterbacks in the league. Pretty much each one you see is protected by a bodyguard at left tackle. Washington’s Trent Williams, Dallas’s Tyron Smith, and Cleveland’s Joe Thomas are just a few that come to mind as some of the best in the league at the position.

There have been at least four offensive tackles selected in the first round in eight of the last 10 NFL Drafts. Which goes to show you that even though it’s a position that rarely gets box score glory, the importance of the position is of great significance.

One of the best offensive tackles in this year’s draft is Cam Robinson out of the University of Alabama. Let’s place his skill set in the spotlight with a scouting report.

Measurables

Height: 6’6

Weight: 326 lbs

Strengths: Massive frame, built like a house….Deceptively quick for a blocker his size…..Able to sustain blocks in both pass protection and run blocking….Solid hand usage with a iron-like grip…..Much of the Crimson Tide run game success in recent seasons is due to his effectiveness in that area; can make a great case of being the best run blocking tackle in the entire draft….41 career starts at the University of Alabama in his three seasons; 27 of his 41 starts produced an 100-yard rusher…..When establishes leverage, able to eliminate rushers at the point of attack….2016 first team All-American as well as first team All-SEC….Also walked away as the 2016 Outland Trophy recipient…….Played elite competition during his time at Alabama; fared very well against the likes of Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett, the probable 1st overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Weaknesses: Pass protection is not up to par with his run blocking; both aspects are fairly solid at worst but his technique requires significant tweaking…..Average footwork will need to be upgraded as well….Every now and then, tends to be extra grabby; an area such as proper hand placement gets extra attention at the NFL level….Change-of-direction element against speed rushers has allowed considerable pressure at times.

Bottom line: For what many feel is the best offensive tackle in the draft, Robinson has a tricky draft range. Many feel Robinson is a lock as a top 10 selection. With teams such as the Panthers, the Chargers, and the Jaguars in the top 10, that is a reasonable possibility.

With that said, some scouts and GMs also feel that Robinson is a tad overrated. His technique has enough wrinkles for some teams to consider passing on him. Not to mention, Robinson has a recent suspension involving drug possession and a firearm is enough of a black eye for teams to conduct a little extra research. The charges were ultimately dropped but in today’s game, teams are more pressed to be sure on prospects with shady backgrounds.

Overall, Robinson is a solid prospect. If taken in the first round, there is plenty to his skill set that will entice teams. However, his inconsistencies against speedy rushers along with his inconsistent footwork will turn him off to a few teams. Whichever team grabs Robinson in the first round, will get a prospect that has a likable frame and a hard-working pedigree to be a vital piece to an offensive line.

