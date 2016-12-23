C.J. Ham promoted to 53-man active roster by Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have promoted running back C.J. Ham from the team’s practice squad to the 53-man active roster heading into week 16 of the 2016 season.

Injuries continue to run wild through the Minnesota Vikings roster. On Friday, December 23, 2016, another member of the team was placed on injured reserve, opening up a roster spot for Minnesota to fill before their week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers.

The player shut down for the season was a cornerback, which is why it was interesting to not that the player brought up from the practice squad was not a defensive back, but a young offensive talent.

C.J. Ham had a preseason so encouraging that the team made sure to get him on their practice squad. The rookie running back from Duluth, Minnesota joins Jerick McKinnon, Matt Asiata, and Adrian Peterson as the ball carriers on the roster.

This only adds to the speculation that Adrian Peterson may miss week 16 due to injury. It has already been reported that he is suffering from a groin injury and has been missing time at practice. If he is unable to go, Ham could be a player the Vikings consider adding to the rotation against the Packers.

Here is what the Minnesota Vikings had to say about Ham’s promotion of the official team website:

“Ham originally joined the Vikings during rookie camp on a tryout basis and signed to the practice squad after final roster cuts. The Minnesota native prepped at Duluth Denfeld High School and played at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he totaled 2,662 rushing yards, 949 receiving yards and 35 total touchdowns in 43 games.”

This preseason, Ham scored two touchdowns in his four games of action. He gained 140 yards on 44 carries, which isn’t an impressive average at 3.2 yards per carry, but still encouraging for a young player getting his feet wet at the NFL level.

Congratulations to C.J. Ham on his promotion from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad to the 53-man active roster. Hopefully, Ham will get an opportunity to see the field during his time with the big boys.

