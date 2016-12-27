Buffalo Bills Name OC Anthony Lynn Interim Head Coach

The Buffalo Bills have parted ways with Rex and Rob Ryan, naming Anthony Lynn as the team’s interim head coach.

It only took the Buffalo Bills less than two years to find out that Rex Ryan wasn’t the head coach they were looking for. Although I 100% disagree with the organization, there’s no way around it — Rex Ryan is no longer the head coach of the Bills.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday, just several days after a disappointing loss to the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Eve. The loss not only officially eliminated the team from the playoffs, but also rid them of finishing with a winning record. Even with a victory in their season finale, they would only finish with a 8-8 record.

After the announcement was made, the Buffalo Bills went ahead and named Anthony Lynn as their interim head coach for the final game vs. the Jets. Lynn has served as the team’s offensive coordinator for the past 13 games, but also served as the team’s running backs coach last year. In addition, they announced that Rex’s brother, Rob Ryan, was also relieved of his duties.

This isn’t the first time Rex Ryan and Anthony Lynn have been in this position. Back in 2012, Lynn and Rex first started working together with the New York Jets — Rex was head coach and Lynn was running backs coach. The two had a decent three years together, but that all came to an end when Rex Ryan was fired in 2015.

In 2015, with Rex headed to Buffalo, Anthony Lynn actually interviewed for the Jets’ head coach position to replace Rex. When he didn’t get the job, he decided to follow Rex Ryan down to Buffalo to be the Bills’ running backs coach. Since then, the two have coached the league’s top rushing attack.

Now in a similar position, Rex has been fired and Lynn is the interim head coach. If Rex Ryan finds another head coaching job and Lynn doesn’t make the cut as our head coach next season, could the same thing happen all over again? If so, that means we will be without our prized possession on offense — Anthony Lynn.

Under Ryan, the Buffalo Bills have gone 15-16 in nearly two seasons. Expectations were definitely much higher and in a league that’s decided by wins, the time came to find a new coach. Again, I don’t agree with it and I think the Bills could potentially be digging themselves into a bigger hole, but that’s not my decision to make.

“I spoke with Rex earlier today and we mutually agreed that the time to part ways is now,” owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. “These decisions are never easy. I want to take this opportunity to thank Rex for all his efforts and wish him all the best moving forward.

There are plenty of options out there for the Buffalo Bills and they announced that GM Doug Whaley will be leading the search for a new head coach. The only way I will eventually accept the fact that this is the decision the Bills have made is if the new head coach they choose is someone that can come in and win right away.

Buffalo has made it known that they want to win now and are done with the rebuilding process. The problem — and this is my opinion — is that we haven’t really even entered the rebuilding process. The biggest factor when rebuilding is continuity and that’s something the Bills haven’t stayed true to for the past 20 years. You can’t enter the rebuilding process without giving your coaches and front office time to actually rebuild.

All in all, the Buffalo Bills have a big decision to make and it will either turn this franchise around and bring us to the playoffs, or it will be a disaster and dig us into an even bigger hole. I can only hope that the front office pays close attention to every detail this offseason to choose the RIGHT candidate — not just the one with the biggest name.

To Rex Ryan, I say thank you for an exciting two seasons — in my opinion the most exciting two seasons this city has seen in 20 years. It’s been a joyous ride and I wish it didn’t end so soon. Good luck in your future endeavors and just know that #BillsMafia will always be rooting for you (unless we play you at some point).

“Kim and I and our entire Bills organization share in the same disappointment and frustration as our fans, but we remain committed to our goal of bringing a championship to Western New York,” said Terry Pegula.

The search for a new head coach starts……. NOW!

Who do you think the Buffalo Bills choose as their head coach next season? Leave your comments below!

