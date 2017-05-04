Bucs RB Doug Martin involved in car accident, avoids serious injury

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 11: Doug Martin (22) of the Buccaneers runs the ball during the NFL Game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 11, 2016, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin was involved in an auto accident Thursday but avoided major injury.

According to the Tampa Police Dept., Martin’s BMW collided with another vehicle that had run a stop sign. Martin suffered minor cuts and bruises resulting from the crash, which occurred shortly after the veteran running back left the team facility.

The Bucs said Martin was evaluated by the team’s medical staff and was sent home. Martin wrote on Twitter that he was fine, but his car did not fare as well.

Martin, who had an All-Pro season in 2015, was limited by injuries last season, rushing for 421 yards in just eight games. He was also suspended four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances and later checked into rehab.

Martin, who is in the middle of a five-year, $35 million deal, has three games remaining on his suspension.

