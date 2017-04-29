The Cleveland Browns passed on both Deshaun Watson and Mitchell Trubisky in the first round of the NFL Draft, but they found their quarterback on Day 2. With the 52nd overall pick, the Browns selected DeShone Kizer out of Notre Dame.

Kizer was once projected as a first-round pick, but concerns about his readiness to start in the NFL pushed him down draft boards. That worked in the Browns’ favor as they were able to land him in the second round.

In 2016, Kizer played 12 games, throwing 26 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He was benched at one point by Irish coach Brian Kelly after struggling early in the season, which was the beginning of his stock drop.

He does have all the tools you look for in a quarterback, though: a big arm, good mobility, and great size. Browns coach Hue Jackson will have a chance to mold him into a reliable starter, but it’ll likely happen in Year 2.