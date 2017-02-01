The Cleveland Browns own the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, a selection many assume the team could use on a quarterback. But it appears the Browns might try to look for a long-term solution before the draft.

Cleveland is interested in acquiring New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported Tuesday. According to the report, the Browns’ interest in trading for the 25-year-old signal-caller will hinge on their evaluations of top quarterback prospects Mitch Trubisky and Deshaun Watson.

The Browns, who also hold the No. 12 pick, likely will face competition in their efforts to land Garoppolo, who completed 67 percent of his passes for 502 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in six games last season.

Garappolo, who was named the Patriots’ starter after Tom Brady was suspended the first four games of the year, suffered a shoulder injury in the second game of the season against the Dolphins, limiting him to just two starts.