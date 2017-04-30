Browns GM says team might release troubled Caleb Brantley despite taking him in draft

The Cleveland Browns selected former Florida defensive tackle Caleb Brantley in the sixth round Saturday, but the organization still has questions stemming from an incident in which Brantley is accused of hitting a woman.

The Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown said the team might cut Brantley as the team continues to investigate.

“This is something that he can’t repeat as he moves forward,” Brown said, via ESPN. “And more important than that, we communicated to Caleb that this is something that we’re still investigating and looking into, and facts may turn up that prevent us from being able to keep him on our roster.

“We will continue to investigate on our end and, provided that we can get comfortable, keep him on the roster. If we can’t, we’ll move on.”

According to court records obtained by the Tampa Bay Times earlier this month, Brantley was charged with misdemeanor battery after allegedly punching a woman and knocking her unconscious during an early-morning incident on April 13.

Brantley entered a not-guilty plea to the battery charge Monday, according to Alachua County Court records. The 6-2, 307-pound defensive tackle was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2016, finishing with 31 tackles for loss and 2½ sacks.