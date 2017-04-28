Browns appear ready to release TE Gary Barnidge after drafting his replacement

Cleveland Browns tight end Gary Barnidge went from career backup to 1,000-yard receiver at age 30 in 2015, but it looks like he might be out of work just two years later.

The Browns selected tight end David Njoku with the 29th pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft, which signaled the team might be trying to upgrade from Barnidge after his production dropped from 79 catches for 1,043 yards in 2015 to 55 for 612 in 2016.

On Friday, Barnidge tweeted this:

I want to thank the Cleveland Browns for giving me my opportunity and looking forward to seeing the change. Time for the next step. — Gary Barnidge (@garybarnidge) April 28, 2017

That was only 15 hours after tweeting this:

Welcome to the TE room @David_Njoku80 looking forward to getting started. — Gary Barnidge (@garybarnidge) April 28, 2017

According to NFL Network, the Browns have informed the tight end he will be released.

After trading up for #Miami TE David Njoku, the #Browns have informed veteran TE Gary Barnidge he’ll be cut, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2017

Barnidge had only 44 catches over six seasons with the Panthers and Browns before his breakout 2015 with Cleveland. His release would save the Browns $2.2 million in cap room, and he probably isn’t the best fit on a roster that is getting younger by the moment.