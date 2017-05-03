Broncos RB Jamaal Charles says getting cut by the Chiefs was ‘personal’

Jamaal Charles has spent his entire career trying to beat the Broncos twice a year, racking up more rushing yards against Denver than any other team in the NFL. Now, he’s trying to win a Super Bowl with his former rival.

Based on his comments Tuesday, after signing a one-year deal with the Broncos, he may not have hated Denver as much as one would assume. In fact, he’s always wanted to play for John Elway’s team.

“I always wanted to play with Denver,” Charles said via the team’s official site. “Growing up, John Elway was my favorite player. I just like the environment, the team and the organization. I wanted to be a part of it. I still feel like I can still play ball. I can keep up with the young people.”

The reason Charles was even available is because the Chiefs decided to cut him, saving themselves about $6 million. Considering he’s played only eight games in the last two seasons, it’s hard to blame the Chiefs for making that decision.

While it was purely a business decision for Kansas City, Charles took it personally.

“Really, it’s behind me,” Charles said. “I really don’t even talk about it. I love the organization, love the team. At the end of the day it’s a business, but it’s kind of personal as well. It is what it is.”

Charles — 30 years old and coming off an ACL tear that has limited him to just three games in the past season and a half — said he still has “a lot” left in the tank and feels like he can “keep up with the young people.” His main motivation throughout this entire process was proving people wrong after he failed to come back from a knee injury.

You can bet he’d like to not only prove fans and the media wrong but the Chiefs organization, too. Charles will now share the backfield with C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker, accepting a smaller role than the one he had in nine seasons with Kansas City in which he became the Chiefs’ all-time leading rusher.