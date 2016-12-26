Broncos fan gets destroyed by sprinting security guard after disrupting Chiefs game

The Denver Broncos were absolutely embarrassed by the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas, falling to their AFC West rivals, 33-10. They were eliminated from the playoffs as a result of the loss, which was capped off by a touchdown pass – yes, pass – by defensive tackle Dontari Poe.

The Broncos weren’t the only ones shown up in Kansas City, though. This Denver fan also was, courtesy of a security guard named Tyler. With the Chiefs leading by 17 in the third quarter, this fan bolted across the field. Tyler, the best security guard you’ve probably ever seen, chased him down from behind for the hit of the night.

Best tackle of game was by a guard named Tyler on a Denver fan on the field! @ArrowheadPride @TerezPaylor @TJCarpenterWHB @ProFootballTalk pic.twitter.com/pIvS9VkhmM — Alan Shope (@AlanKMBC) December 26, 2016

Here’s another look at it.

Just the latest Bronco to get tackled tonight. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/JA98It7WUD — Jordan Airington (@AirJ96) December 26, 2016

Yeah, Tyler definitely played linebacker in high school. Or just has a lot of experience chasing after idiots on the field.