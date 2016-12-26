Broncos and Chiefs Meet In Christmas Tilt

Ultimately, the Broncos need an assist from the Buffalo Bills Saturday.

The Broncos are in good shape if both the Bills and Ravens win in Week 16. This helps them considerably before Sunday night’s game.

Unfortunately, the Bills suffered a heartbreaking loss in overtime against the Dolphins.

In the meantime, the Broncos have found some interesting weather in Kansas City Sunday.

Weather Underground reports the Broncos will have 60-degree temperatures and 20 mph winds at kickoff.

In December at Kansas City, this is highly rare.

In Week 15 against Tennessee, for instance, the game-time temperature was 1 degree above freezing.

The Broncos will not have to worry about the ball being hard as is the case when cold and humidity mix.

That is a huge difference. When I played in high school and we had cold weather in Utah, I really felt the hardness of the ball as I was the team’s kicker.

As is expected, the injury report is long for both teams. Our friends at BSN Broncos have given us an assist:

Broncos-Chiefs final injury report pic.twitter.com/Pz8b8SVRcc — BSN Broncos (@BSNBroncos) December 23, 2016

Also, Friday reports suggested Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston may not play.

Justin Houston had three sacks the last time the Chiefs played the Broncos. He might not play on Sunday.https://t.co/qRTE6IfLkj — Sports Daily KC (@SportsDailyKC) December 23, 2016

Giving Simmons and Parks a larger role is not necessarily a bad thing. These NFL neophytes helped the Broncos pull out a key road win at New Orleans.

Also, the Broncos are going to ride with Trevor Siemian once again. This is despite many of the uneducated and biased calling for his ouster.

Siemian (3,012 yards, 16 TD’s, 8 INT’s, completing 61 percent of his passes) has been solid on the season.

Should the Broncos have nothing to play for in Week 17, you could see Paxton Lynch play then. However, in comments this week, the Broncos’ front office suggested Siemian is the quarterback, at least, for the short-term future.

This is your game thread. If any Chiefs fans happen upon us, treat them kindly. This is the Broncos way. GO BRONCOS!!!

