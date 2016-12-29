Brandon Marshall’s halftime rant may have sparked a feud with Sheldon Richardson

After the New York Jets’ embarrassing 41-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Saturday, Sheldon Richardson said receiver Brandon Marshall “should be embarrassed.” The defensive end didn’t elaborate, only saying “He just should be. He knows what he did.”

Well, now almost a week removed from the spat, we may now know what Richardson was referring to.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, citing team sources, Marshall gave a speech at halftime when the Jets were losing 27-0. It was described by Cimini as a “fiery halftime rant,” which considering the circumstances, wasn’t likely to fix the Jets’ debacle of a season in Week 16.

Richardson, assuming this is what he was referring to, wasn’t the only player bothered by Marshall’s actions. Safety Calvin Pryor also took exception to it.

“When we’re getting blown out at halftime, there’s no reason to be fighting amongst each other,” Pryor said. “I think that’s why guys were upset, because we needed to be fighting against the Patriots, instead of the Jets.”

Note how he says “guys were upset” – implying that it was multiple players who were frustrated with Marshall’s rant. Aside from Marshall, Pryor was the only one to speak out on the halftime speech. Richardson declined to comment, but he did say that he and Marshall didn’t talk after the game.

Marshall brings a veteran presence to the locker room, which most teams need. He’s been around several tumultuous locker rooms, sometimes being at the center of them, and typically knows how to handle losing. After all, he’s never been to the playoffs.

However, it seems as though he took it too far this time, reportedly causing a raucous situation Saturday.

“Guys in the locker room know how Brandon can get,” Pryor said. “We know what type of person he is. When he says something, you take it to heart. He always thinks he can be a guy to lend advice and help because he’s been through a lot, which I get.

“But sometimes, how you feel can be saved for another time.”

Marshall attempted to explain his rant, saying he was just trying to fire up his teammates at halftime.

“We were getting our butts kicked, and I was trying to get guys to respond, but not everyone responds to certain things the same way,” Marshall said. “It was good, because a lot of people got involved after that. It was mostly for the offensive guys, but being in the middle and as boisterous as I was, other people got involved.”

The Jets now enter Week 17 with plenty of uncertainty. And in 2017, there will be even more question marks surrounding Todd Bowles’ job, Marshall’s contract and Richardson’s character issues.