Billy Joel parody breaks down hilarious, sad history of all the Browns QBs since 1999

Even the most casual NFL fan is aware that the Browns haven’t exactly been the model of stability for the quarterback position. But a closer look reveals that the amount of guys Cleveland has burned through borders on the absurd.

That’s where Billy Joel comes in, or a sound-alike version, anyway. Here’s a hilarious breakdown of all the quarterbacks who’ve played for the Browns since 1999 — and yes, they’ve had two McCowns.

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 18: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers emerges from the smoke before their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

33

gallery: Final 2016 season grades for all 32 NFL teams

Getty Images | Getty Images