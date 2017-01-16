Bettor’s faith in Packers has helped them turn $300 into a chance at $78k

Since starting the season 4-6, the Green Bay Packers have completed one of the most unlikely runs in NFL history and won eight consecutive games to not on make the playoffs, but advance to the NFC Championship game. With Aaron Rodgers playing out of his mind, the Packers have a very realistic shot to make the Super Bowl, though the Falcons are currently 5.5-point favorites at home.

Should the Packers win a ninth consecutive game, one very faithful bettor will either enjoy a huge windfall, or have a chance for a colossal Super Bowl bet. As spotted by RJ Bell, one person put $300 on the 4-6 Packers to beat the Eagles back in November.

Green Bay won the game 27-13, and the bettor chose to let it ride the next week on the Packers. Entering Sunday’s game against the Packers, the total winnings had grown to $10,259.50, and Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal won the bettor more than $28k.

WOW – Friend of verified acct @SheckyGreen bet $300 on #Packers to win game 8 wks ago – LETTING IT RIDE every week since! Now over $28,000!! pic.twitter.com/Y9izPuPuB7 — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) January 16, 2017

The bettor is sticking the the Packers, and put that entire amount on Green Bay to beat Atlanta next week.