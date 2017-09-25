BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Monday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s feud with the NFL shows no signs of abating, with the president tweeting the ”issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race.”

– President Donald Trump strikes a nerve with NFL players when he implored team owners to ”get that son of a bitch off the field” for protesting during the national anthem.

– With politics as much a part of the conversation as basketball, NBA teams across the league hold media days featuring lots of top players on new clubs.

– INDEPENDENCE, Ohio – Following a blockbuster trade, front office overhaul and speculation about his future, LeBron James speaks to the media for the first time since last season’s finals.

– OKLAHOMA CITY – Amid all the hype about the Thunder’s acquisition of Carmelo Anthony and Paul George, this fact remains: MVP Russell Westbrook hasn’t signed an extension.

– PARK CITY, Utah – With calls getting louder for a total Russian ban from next year’s Olympics, the leaders of the U.S. Olympic Committee weigh in on the issue at a news conference.

– GLENDALE, Ariz. – After four straight weeks on the road – two of them in preseason – the Arizona Cardinals play their home opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Game starts 8:30 p.m.

– HOUSTON – The Texans couldn’t close out their game against New England, but Houston is encouraged by the marked improvement of rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson.

– JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville returns from London after beating previously unbeaten Baltimore. The game showed how good the Jaguars can be when they play mistake-free football.

– EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Burned by the Eagles on a last-play, 61-yard field goal, the Giants are 0-3. The chances of making the playoffs after such a start are slim.

– ST. LOUIS – The Chicago Cubs can clinch a second straight NL Central title by winning their series opener against a Cardinals team still in the wild-card mix. Game starts 8:15 p.m.

– PHILADELPHIA – Bryce Harper could come off the disabled list and return to the lineup when the Washington Nationals play the Phillies. Game starts 7:05 p.m.

– ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia enjoyed a big win over Mississippi State and jumped to a No. 7 ranking. Coach Kirby Smart worries about how his players will handle the praise.

– SEATTLE – No. 6 Washington faced its first challenge of the season and aced the exam. The Huskies found a run game led by a career day from junior Myles Gaskin.

– CLEMSON, S.C. – Things don’t let up much for No. 2 Clemson, which faces its third top-15 opponent in four weeks. This time it’s No. 12 Virginia Tech.

– The two-time Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals are no sure bet to lead the Eastern Conference after significant offseason losses.

– There were nearly 800 minor penalties for slashing in the NHL last season, with countless others not called. The league is taking a stronger look at the infraction.

– MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Lynx dropped Game 1 of the WNBA Finals against a loaded Los Angeles Sparks team looking to repeat. Game 2 is Tuesday night.