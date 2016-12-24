Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers: Week 16 Injury Report
With the NFC South round robin set to begin, Santa Claus has brought the Atlanta Falcons a healthier Christmas. Some of Atlanta’s impact players are returning from injury this week.
The Atlanta Falcons’ injury report indicates two players who will be definitely be out this week. De’Vondre Campbell is one of them; as he remains in concussion protocol. A player rarely, if ever, plays just a week after suffering a concussion.
Austin Hooper, meanwhile, avoided a serious injury but will get the week to rest.
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report
- De’Vondre Campbell (Concussion) – Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: DNP, Friday: DNP – Out
- Nick Williams (Concussion) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP
- Julio Jones (Toe) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: FP
- Taylor Gabriel (Shoulder) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP
- Dwight Freeney (Non-Injury) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP
- Austin Hooper (Knee) – Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: DNP, Friday: DNP – Out
- Jalen Collins (Knee) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP
- Adrian Clayborn (Knee) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: FP
Key: DNP = Did Not Practice, LP = Limited Practice, FP = Full Practice
Julio Jones, Jalen Collins and Adrian Clayborn all will suit up for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. Clayborn’s early return from knee surgery is a pleasant surprise. Jones looks to be close to 100% after taking a couple of weeks off. Collins’ pair of full practices indicates that he’s close to full health as well.
Despite having 10 players on the injury report, just one player for Carolina carries an injury designation. Ryan Delaire will not play due to a knee injury. Greg Olsen will play despite an elbow injury that momentarily took out of action on Monday Night Football.
The real intrigue in Carolina lies with the player not listed on this injury report — superstar LB Luke Kuechly.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report
- Mario Addison (Foot) – Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: LP, Friday: FP
- Cam Newton (Shoulder) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP
- Ryan Delaire (Knee) – Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: DNP, Friday: DNP – Out
- Tre Boston (Finger) – Wednesday: FP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP
- Kelvin Benjamin (Back) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP
- Greg Olsen (Elbow) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP
- Graham Gano (Ankle) – Wednesday: FP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP
- Charles Johnson (Hamstring) – Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: LP, Friday: FP
- Daryl Williams (Ankle) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP
- Johnathan Stewart (Non-Injury) – Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: DNP, Friday: FP
Key: DNP = Did Not Practice, LP = Limited Practice, FP = Full Practice
More from Blogging Dirty
- Devonta Freeman’s quest to be “elite” comes at the right time2h ago
- Falcons vs Panthers: The NFC South Championship for Christmas6h ago
- Featured Falcon Friday: Aldrick Robinson the latest to step up11h ago
- Blogging Dirty: NFL Week 16 Betting Lines Predictions1 d ago
- Comparing the Ryan Schraeder and Robert Alford contract extensions1 d ago
Kuechly was cleared from concussion protocol and is fighting for the opportunity to play. Despite his determination, the Panthers may side with caution and shut Kuechly down for the remainder of the season. Carolina’s playoff hopes are incredibly slim and it seems Kuechly is one more head injury away from early retirement.
We’ll see what happens, but Kuechly not playing would be a real boon to the Atlanta Falcons’ chances of winning on Saturday.
The Falcons have a chance to clinch a playoff spot while destroying Carolina’s hopes, in the process. Hopefully the Birds find a playoff spot (and a division title) in their stocking come Christmas morning.