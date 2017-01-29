Watch the Atlanta Falcons arrive in Houston for Super Bowl LI

Cameron DaSilva

The Atlanta Falcons are the first team to arrive in Houston for Super Bowl LI as they touched down at around 3 p.m. CT on Sunday – exactly one week before the big game kicks off at NRG Stadium.

Their chartered flight landed safely at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The New England Patriots are set to land in Houston on Monday, one day after the Falcons. That was by choice as both teams typically arrive on the same day.

Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) reacts during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

6

gallery: 5 issues that could ruin Super Bowl Sunday for the Falcons

USA TODAY Sports | Jason Getz