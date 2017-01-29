Watch the Atlanta Falcons arrive in Houston for Super Bowl LI

The Atlanta Falcons are the first team to arrive in Houston for Super Bowl LI as they touched down at around 3 p.m. CT on Sunday – exactly one week before the big game kicks off at NRG Stadium.

Their chartered flight landed safely at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The Birds are on the ground pic.twitter.com/UoNzWLMR5H — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 29, 2017

Fresh off the plane.. thank god that we landed.. 🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) January 29, 2017

Back in the Lone Star State first place @Whataburger — Taylor Gabriel (@TGdadon1) January 29, 2017

The New England Patriots are set to land in Houston on Monday, one day after the Falcons. That was by choice as both teams typically arrive on the same day.