Watch the Atlanta Falcons arrive in Houston for Super Bowl LI
The Atlanta Falcons are the first team to arrive in Houston for Super Bowl LI as they touched down at around 3 p.m. CT on Sunday – exactly one week before the big game kicks off at NRG Stadium.
Their chartered flight landed safely at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
We have touched down in Houston. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/EuKEOarkwR
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 29, 2017
BREAKING: @AtlantaFalcons arrive in Houston for #SB51. pic.twitter.com/uE1el55lom
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 29, 2017
The Birds are on the ground pic.twitter.com/UoNzWLMR5H
— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 29, 2017
🛫 in Atlanta
🛬 in Houston#SuperBowl #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/iabdkJqbUT
— Sporting News NFL (@sn_nfl) January 29, 2017
Fresh off the plane.. thank god that we landed.. 🙌🏾🙌🏾
— Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) January 29, 2017
Back in the Lone Star State first place @Whataburger
— Taylor Gabriel (@TGdadon1) January 29, 2017
The New England Patriots are set to land in Houston on Monday, one day after the Falcons. That was by choice as both teams typically arrive on the same day.