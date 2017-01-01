Atlanta Falcons say goodbye to the Georgia Dome with beautiful tribute video
Nick Schwartz
The Atlanta Falcons will play their final regular-season game in the Georgia Dome on New Year’s Day, ahead of a move to brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the 2017 season. The Falcons will play at least one playoff game at home – but the team released an incredible video featuring calls of some of the biggest moments in Georgia Dome history.
Thanks for the memories, @GeorgiaDome. pic.twitter.com/jNPJ0vY0pg
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 1, 2017