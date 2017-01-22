Watch Julio Jones torch the Packers defense for his second TD in two minutes

Julio Jones is having himself a day. After capping off the first half with an impressive toe-tapping touchdown, Jones came right back with another score – this time from much farther out.

On the second play of the Falcons’ opening possession of the second half, Jones took a slant 73 yards for a touchdown, torching LaDarius Gunter and Damarious Randall on his way to the end zone.

JULIO JONES IS A BEAST. 73 yards all the way to the house! 😱 #GBvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/Iau1EnDgVJ — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2017

The reception gave Jones seven catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a 31-0 lead for the Falcons. It’s not his best postseason performance, but he’s coming close to matching it. Against the 49ers in 2012, he caught 11 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, though the Falcons lost.

Jones would tack on another 23 yards and become the first receiver to accomplish this feat.