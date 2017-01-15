Falcons DE Adrian Clayborn out for remainder of playoffs with bicep injury

Cameron DaSilva

The Atlanta Falcons have advanced to their first NFC title game since they made it in 2012, doing so with a huge win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. Unfortunately, they’ll be without one of their best pass rushers in that game.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, defensive end Adrian Clayborn tore his bicep against the Seahawks and is out for the remainder of the playoffs.

His agent also posted this on Twitter:

It’s a big blow for the Falcons and their relentless pass rush. Clayborn had five sacks in 13 games this season, missing three games due to a knee injury. He played just three snaps against the Seahawks before the injury occurred.

Vic Beasley, the NFL’s sacks leader this season, is still in the fold, as are Brooks Reed and Dwight Freeney.