Larry Fitzgerald has made up his mind on 2017 and will tell the world soon

The Arizona Cardinals may look very different in 2017 as they’re in danger of losing two of their best players on offense. Both receiver Larry Fitzgerald and quarterback Carson Palmer are uncommitted on returning next season, but one of them has made a decision – he just won’t announce it yet.

Fitzgerald said on Tuesday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open that he’s made up his mind on next year, but he’ll wait a couple of more days or weeks to reveal his intentions.

.@LarryFitzgerald said he's pretty much made about his mind on his decision whether or not to return next season. pic.twitter.com/NSXKiwYKbt — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 31, 2017

Added that he will wait a couple of more days or weeks. https://t.co/CDJIqscZnB — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 31, 2017

The 33-year-old receiver has played 13 years in the NFL, missing just six games in his career. He’s been one of the most consistent and reliable players in the league the past decade — to the point he led the NFL in receptions for the second time in his career this season (107). Just last year, he had 109, proving he’s still incredibly productive even at 33 years old.

If he were to retire, it would leave the Cardinals a bit thin at receiver. Michael Floyd is now a member of the Patriots, and the rest of the receiving corps had poor 2016 campaigns. Losing Carson Palmer, too, would be even more crushing for Arizona.