APNewsBreak: Hardy applies for independent Spring League

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy has submitted an application to play in an independent football league in April, a person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because he wasn’t authorized to discuss the application. Hardy’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, didn’t immediately return a phone message.

Hardy didn’t play last season following a tumultuous 2015 with the Cowboys because of his domestic violence case in North Carolina.

The 28-year-old Hardy would not receive a salary for playing in the Spring League, which is designed to give former NFL draft picks a shot to display their talent. The league isn’t affiliated with the NFL but NFL teams plan to send scouts to games and workouts.

Hardy was suspended the first four games in 2015 and his production dropped significantly after photos were released of his bruised ex-girlfriend. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones didn’t re-sign him after initially saying he wanted to give Hardy a long-term deal.

Hardy was convicted by a judge in the North Carolina case, but prosecutors dropped the case during his appeal because his ex-girlfriend couldn’t be located to testify. Prosecutors said they believed Hardy and the woman had reached a settlement.

Hardy had six sacks in 12 games in his only season with Dallas. He had 15 sacks for the Carolina Panthers in 2013 when he was picked for the Pro Bowl.

Hardy was arrested on a cocaine possession charge in a Dallas suburb in September.

Spring League officials have extended invitations to former stars including Johnny Manziel and Ray Rice, while other former NFL players have already signed up, including 33-year-old tight end Kellen Winslow Jr.

The Spring League consists of four teams composed of free agents. The teams start training April 5 at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia and will play a total of six games there in a three-week span.

