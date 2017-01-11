AP source: Raiders replace OC Bill Musgrave

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) The Oakland Raiders are making changes on their coaching staff after their first playoff berth in 14 years.

A person familiar with the plans says that quarterbacks coach Todd Downing will replace offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave next season on coach Jack Del Rio’s staff. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the changes have not been announced by the team.

Musgrave’s contract was up and will not be renewed by the Raiders in the first changes to Del Rio’s staff since he was hired in 2015.

NFL Network first reported that Musgrave would not return next season.

