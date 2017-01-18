Two days after broadcasting the Steelers’ locker-room celebration on Facebook Live, Pittsburgh wideout Antonio Brown apologized on Twitter for letting his “emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me.”

Brown violated league rules and angered teammates and coaches when he filmed the team’s locker room after Pittsburgh’s 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Brown will be punished.

Brown tried to defuse the situation Tuesday night.

“I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me,” Brown wrote. “And I wanted to share that moment with our fans.

“It was wrong of me to do, against team and NFL policy, and I have apologized to Coach Tomlin and my teammates for my actions. I’m sorry to them for letting it become a distraction and something that they’ve had to answer questions about while we’re preparing for a big game on Sunday.”

Tomlin didn’t hide his disappointment earlier Tuesday, saying Brown’s actions were “foolish” and “selfish”.

“It was foolish of him to do that. It was selfish of him to do that, and it was inconsiderate of him to do that,” Tomlin said of Brown. “Not only is it a violation of our policy, but it’s a violation of league policy – both of which he knows.”

On Sunday, Tomlin could be heard in the background of the video making pointed comments about the New England Patriots, whom the Steelers will face next Sunday in the AFC title game.

“Let’s say very little moving forward. Let’s start our preparations,” Tomlin can be heard saying. “We spotted those (expletive) a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We gonna touch down at 4 o’clock in the (expletive) morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for that (expletive). But you ain’t gotta tell them we coming … Keep a low profile.”