Andrew Luck Rated as NFL’s 3rd Most Clutch Quarterback in 2016

According to Bleacher Report Mag, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was the third most ‘clutch’ quarterback in the league this past season–using a clutch-quarterback algorithm that was created by stats guru Garth Sundem:

“We asked stats guru Garth Sundem to develop a clutch-quarterback algorithm: Pull stats describing overall quarterback play, adjust them by how much better or worse he performed under pressure, then add special situations—game-winning drives, 21-plus-yard throws late in the game, turnovers inside an opponent’s 30—and rank ’em for 2016.”

Trailing only the Oakland Raiders Derek Carr (99.3%) and the Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger (98.5%), Luck posted a 98.5% clutch rating using the algorithm, as former NFL quarterback Chris Simms provided the commentary:

3. ANDREW LUCK (98.5%, Clutch %). Andrew Luck is expected to carry his team every week of the season, and he’s more than capable. His athletic ability, along with his incredible downfield accuracy, makes him awesome in the fourth quarter.

Of course, Luck had arguably one of his best NFL seasons in 2016–throwing for 31 passing touchdowns to just 13 interceptions, 4,240 passing yards, and a passer rating of 96.4.

He also set a career high passing rate of 63.5%–completing 346 of his 545 passing attempts.

That was also playing behind an offensive line that struggled in pass protection for the majority of the season and having to play through a number of drops by his receivers.

Since being drafted by the Colts with the 1st overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft, Luck continues to be one of the most clutch quarterbacks in all of football.

Specifically, he is tied for the 3rd most game-winning drives since 2012–along with the Atlanta Falcons Matt Ryan with 18 game-winning drives. He trails only the Detroit Lions Matthew Stafford (22) and Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson (22) during that span: #Colts Andrew Luck is tied for the #NFL‘s 3rd most game-winning drives with 18 such drives since 2012: #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/X8wg7dgCMU — Luke Schultheis (@LuckAtLuke) January 18, 2017

[Keep in mind though: premier passers such as the New England Patriots Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers may have not had the luxury of compiling such stats because their teams may tend to convincingly beat their competition.]

Nevertheless, per NFL.com’s situational stats , Luck’s passer rating was 107.4 in the 4th quarter quarter this past season (11 passing touchdowns to 2 interceptions) and 102.0 in the 4th quarter within 7 points (6 touchdowns to 2 interceptions) respectively–which is higher than his season passer rating of 96.4.

It shows that Luck elevates his game when the Colts need him the most.

Simply put, Luck has been and continues to be one of the most clutch passers in all of football.

