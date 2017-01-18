Andrew Luck Rated as NFL’s 3rd Most Clutch Quarterback in 2016
According to Bleacher Report Mag, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was the third most ‘clutch’ quarterback in the league this past season–using a clutch-quarterback algorithm that was created by stats guru Garth Sundem:
“We asked stats guru Garth Sundem to develop a clutch-quarterback algorithm: Pull stats describing overall quarterback play, adjust them by how much better or worse he performed under pressure, then add special situations—game-winning drives, 21-plus-yard throws late in the game, turnovers inside an opponent’s 30—and rank ’em for 2016.”
Trailing only the Oakland Raiders Derek Carr (99.3%) and the Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger (98.5%), Luck posted a 98.5% clutch rating using the algorithm, as former NFL quarterback Chris Simms provided the commentary:
3. ANDREW LUCK (98.5%, Clutch %).Andrew Luck is expected to carry his team every week of the season, and he’s more than capable. His athletic ability, along with his incredible downfield accuracy, makes him awesome in the fourth quarter.
Specifically, he is tied for the 3rd most game-winning drives since 2012–along with the Atlanta Falcons Matt Ryan with 18 game-winning drives. He trails only the Detroit Lions Matthew Stafford (22) and Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson (22) during that span:
#Colts Andrew Luck is tied for the #NFL‘s 3rd most game-winning drives with 18 such drives since 2012: #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/X8wg7dgCMU
— Luke Schultheis (@LuckAtLuke) January 18, 2017
