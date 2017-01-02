Alshon Jeffery guarantees the 3-13 Bears will win the Super Bowl next year

The Chicago Bears’ playoff hopes were extinguished long before Sunday’s Week 17. But despite a 3-13 record, Bears wideout Alshon Jeffery has high hopes for the 2017 Bears.

How high?

Try Super Bowl.

“I guarantee you we are going to win the Super Bowl next year,” Jeffrey told reporters after Chicago’s 38-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Alshon Jeffery: “I guarantee you we are going to win the Super Bowl next year.” #Bears — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 1, 2017

Now just to be clear: The Bears lost seven of their final eight games – beating only the 2-14 Niners in that span – and racked up their fewest wins since 1982, which was a strike-shortened nine-game season.

The Bears need to address their ongoing issues at quarterback, possibly finding a long-term answer with the No. 3 pick.