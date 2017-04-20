Aaron Rodgers got in a bizarre late-night Twitter exchange with “Shooter McGavin”

Aaron Rodgers has had quite the offseason. He’s recently become single, he’s cut back on golf to focus on his body, and seems to have much more free time on his hands.

That was undeniably obvious on Wednesday night when he got into a Twitter spat with a fictional Shooter McGavin account after the character from “Happy Gilmore” called him out for cutting back on his golf game.

.@AaronRodgers12 Rodgers, you know playing golf is a great way to stay in shape? I remember I once ran 3 miles during a round of golf in '96 pic.twitter.com/dT7BB5gs4i — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Rodgers didn’t back down, calling out McGavin for being unable to outrun the not-so-friendly giant, Mr. Larson.

How much of a workout could it have been if you got caught by that guy?#alternativefacts #futurechamp #NationalParksWeek https://t.co/HHyNtiULMI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

Larson being slow is fake news. The guy should have been in the NFL chasing quarterbacks and not on golf courses chasing innocent golfers https://t.co/aCnuEBQicu — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Innocent? You had Gilmore run over in the final round and still couldn't beat him. Also you took out Gilmore's coach Chubbs. #whistleblower https://t.co/Boe4oSxS1H — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

To insinuate I had anything to do with that minor incident is a joke. Though, I do applaud that fan for confronting Happy in a civil manner. https://t.co/Ec7HSLqHTq — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Also, Gilmore cold bloodily murdered Chubbs at his apartment. It's a shame the Massachusetts police never investigated the matter. https://t.co/Ec7HSLqHTq — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Minor incident? The two bikers in the woods was a minor incident that you used as an excuse for poor play. #CityOfPortlandHatesYou#Comedy https://t.co/AM5qJsrdn8 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

Focus? I think you meant to say Luck. The only thing Happy focused on was disgracing the game of golf. Barker won that fight too. #snackbar https://t.co/VGEpiRNMGJ — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Things got weird when Rodgers called out Shooter for hitting on Happy’s grandma.

Happy tried to help Bob up, Bob cheapshotted him. You tried to hit on Virginia, she chose Happy. You went for Grandma. #facts #RIPChubbs https://t.co/p5d7bnJKh1 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

Gilmore delivered an all time cheap shot to Bob off the bat. I preferred Grandma over Virginia. She's more my type #ExpertFrenchKisser #KISS https://t.co/vTTHguP4Js — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Do we have a problem? I've got Larson on call, he wants 2 just have a "meeting" with u. Btw Chubbs is dating Grandma in Heaven. U lose again https://t.co/NY3ptmxPO7 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

It ended with Shooter inviting Rodgers to the ninth green at 9.

We do have a problem and I'm fine with meeting both of you tomorrow night on the 9th green at 9. I'd like to iron this out. Cool? #DressNice https://t.co/0DBLXsZ2pN — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

It looks to me like Rodgers might want to take up golf again to fill his time. Twitter spats with fictional characters at midnight is a bit unproductive, albeit hilarious.