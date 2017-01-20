Aaron Rodgers battling illness in advance of NFC Championship Game against Falcons

Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Packers and the Falcons (3:05 p.m. ET on FOX) is less than 48 hours away, and a couple of key Green Bay players are dealing with illness.

Aaron Rodgers apparently has caught whatever has been going around, and says both Jordy Nelson and Mason Crosby had it, too. Nelson, who’s listed as questionable with broken ribs, stayed away from the team facility Friday as a precaution in case he was contagious.

Aaron Rodgers is sick. "Rest, fluids, all that stuff. We'll be OK. Jordy had it. Mason had it. I got it. We'll deal with it." — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 20, 2017

The Steelers had a similar issue this week, when 15 people at their facility were reportedly dealing with a flu bug. Tight end Ladarius Green missed practice Thursday with an illness, and wideout Darrius Heyward-Bey was one of four players who sat out Wednesday.