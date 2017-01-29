5 Offensive Senior Bowl Players The Washington Redskins Should Target

The Washington Redskins need to add some help in the 2017 NFL Draft. Here is a look at five offensive players from the Senior Bowl that could end up on their team come draft day.

The Senior Bowl is always a time where players are able to come out and shine. In what is essentially a college football All-Star game, graduating players from all over the country get together to play one big game. The best prospects play the best prospects in a game that is unparalleled by other professional sports leagues.

Every year, there are standout players at the Senior Bowl. These guys often become risers who make a big impact in the NFL or turn into solid role players. There is never a shortage of talent in this game, and NFL teams watch closely as a result.

The Washington Redskins are most definitely one of the teams that was watching in this past week. They have showed some interest in some of the prospects, and here is a look at five offensive difference makers that they could target in the 2017 NFL Draft.

5. OL Forrest Lamp

Though Forrest Lamp was unable to play during the actual Senior Bowl, the Western Kentucky product proved that he belongs in the NFL. Throughout practice, Lamp was arguably the best offensive lineman on the field. Lamp showed the ability to play both the tackle and guard positions, though he may be best suited for the latter position for the pros.

The Redskins would not complain if they could add a talent like Lamp. They have a need at the left guard position, as Shawn Lauvao has been a mediocre starter at best for the team. The Redskins could draft Lamp in the second round with hopes of starting him at that position and also using him as depth at the tackle position. He could offer insurance in case restricted free agent Ty Nsekhe leaves during the offseason.

Had Lamp been able to play during the Senior Bowl, he may have been able to vault into the first round. This is a weak class for offensive tackles, so Lamp would have stood a chance to climb up the board. If he had not suffered a high ankle sprain, he could have been a huge riser. As it stands, he will go early in the draft and the Redskins have to have some interest in him.

4. QB Nathan Peterman

Kirk Cousins is technically a free agent this offseason. Though it seems unlikely he will leave the Redskins, the team still has to prepare for the fact that they may lose him in the offseason. If they look to draft a prospect to replace him, Nathan Peterman could be the guy that the like best.

Peterman was one of the better quarterback at the Senior Bowl. That is not saying much, given the dearth of talent on display at the event, but Peterman still proved that he could be a solid option for a team. After spending the first couple of seasons of his career at Tennessee, Peterman played two season for Pittsburgh. He had a 47-to-15 TD-INT rate over those two years and kept his completion percentage in the low 60s during that time.

Peterman has a lot of growing to do at the NFL level, and in particular he needs to improve his accuracy. He has a decent arm and should be able to be a solid weapon with the right coaching. Peterman has actually been compared to Cousins on multiple occasions. He could take some time to develop, and that would be a good fit for the Redskins.

Overall, I would not expect Peterman to be in play unless Cousins departs. Still, the team should scout him heavily in case they need to take a quarterback. Peterman really fits with the team and he deserves to be thoroughly evaluated.

3. WR Josh Reynolds

One of the most impactful performances during the Senior Bowl came from Josh Reynolds. The Texas A&M product was able to put forth an excellent performance. Reynolds was able to emerge as one of the top target for the game’s quarterbacks, and he showed that he can offer a solid amount as a depth receiver.

Reynolds has a huge frame at 6-foot-4 and projects to be a great red zone weapon in the NFL. The Redskins had some major issues scoring in the red zone this past year, and Reynolds could help solve that problem. Because he does not have elite speed or route running abilities, he could be a guy that is available in round three or four. That could allow the Redskins a chance to pull the trigger on him.

Essentially, Reynolds looks like a potential low end No. 2 receiver but should at least be a big time red zone weapon. The Redskins should look into him as an option and consider him strongly if the value is right.

2. G Dan Feeney

Over the weekend, I expressed a desire for Washington to move on from their starting left guard Shawn Lauvao. In a piece about his issues, I said the following of the veteran.

Lauvao has played in 32 games over the course of his three years with the Redskins and has been at best a decent lineman. He has done okay in the run game at times, but he lacks the ability to pass protect. During the 2016 season, it was clear that Lauvao was the weak link on the Redskins offensive line. He was holding them back from potentially being one of the best units in the NFL. Because of this, it seems like the Redskins may want to move on from Lauvao in the offseason. At the very least, they are definitely going to bring in some competition for the embattled guard. Solid guards are often easy to find in the middle rounds of the NFL draft, as their positional value is lesser than some other positions.

Enter Dan Feeney. Feeney was one of the best offensive linemen at the Senior Bowl, and he has the most experience as an interior guy. He will likely be a round two pick, but he could get some consideration from the Redskins if they like him enough. He would be an immediate difference maker and should offer some solid blocking ability.

1. WR Zay Jones

No player did more to help their stock on Saturday than Zay Jones. The under the radar East Carolina wide receiver was able to put together a terrific performance and should be considered a Day 2 option for the NFL draft.

During the game, Jones was essentially a one man offense. He caught nearly every pass that went his way, and had some poor luck on a couple of potential touchdown catches. On the first, he barely missed getting his second foot down before his knee hit going out of bounds. The second touchdown was wiped out by a holding penalty. Jones eventually reached the end zone, but he really had a lot more impact on the game than his stats say.

In the NFL, Jones does not necessarily have the speed to be a No. 1 receiver, but he could develop into a solid possession guy. He has a good frame at 6-foot-1, 197 pounds and could really be a strong option for a good passing attack. Also, Jones has an excellent track record of production, and he caught a whopping 158 passes during the 2016 college season. He may have the best hands of anyone in the draft and that will be a huge plus for him.

Essentially, if the Redskins want to replace a departing wide receiver, Jones could be the guy to do it. He simply has the talent necessary to be a productive pass catcher and could end up being an option with the team’s second round pick.

