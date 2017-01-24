49ers freeze season ticket prices after 2-14 campaign

After suffering through their third consecutive non-winning season, the San Francisco 49ers decided to give their fans a bit of a break. The team announced Tuesday that season-ticket prices will not increase the next two seasons, according to an email sent to season ticket holders by the 49ers vice president of sales and service Jamie Brandt.

“We are announcing that 49ers season ticket pricing will be frozen through the 2018 season,” read the email, which was obtained by the San Jose Mercury News. “Invoices for your 2017 season tickets will be made available to view and pay online in the coming weeks, including the option to enroll in a multi-month payment plan.”

The 49ers have struggled to build off the enthusiasm of Levi’s Stadium, which opened in 2014. The team has gone 15-33 since moving to the new stadium. San Francisco reportedly is close to hiring Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as the team’s new head coach.

The 49ers have parted ways with their head coach each of the past three seasons, cutting ties with Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly. The 49ers, who are coming off a 2-14 campaign, haven’t had a winning record since 2013, when they went 12-4 and lost in the NFC title game.