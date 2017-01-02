49ers fire Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke after 2-14 season

The Chip Kelly era lasted just one season in San Francisco as the team officially fired Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke on Sunday.

“Chip has my gratitude for the job he did this year, navigating the team through some adverse circumstances,” owner Jed York said, via the team’s website. “I look forward to watching his career continue to unfold, and wish him and Jill great success in life.”

Kelly came to San Francisco last offseason after his two-plus-year tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles abruptly ended in Week 16 of the 2015 season.

Kelly came to the NFL with much promise after powering the Oregon Ducks to one of the most explosive offenses in the country. After back-to-back 10-6 seasons in his first two years with the Eagles, Kelly couldn’t replicate that magic in 2015, falling to 6-9 before being fired.

The 49ers signed Kelly to a four-year deal last January, but the team’s lack of consistency at quarterback appeared to be his downfall. San Francisco went 2-14 in his lone season, leaving the franchise with little moving forward other than the No. 2 pick in April’s draft.

“Despite my feelings for Trent and Chip, I felt the decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary,” York said. “The performance of this team has not lived up to my expectations or those of our fans, and that is truly disappointing. We all expected to see this team progress and develop as the season went on, but unfortunately that did not happen. That is why now is the time to find a new direction for this team.”