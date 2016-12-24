49ers at Rams Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

In the season-opening edition of Monday Night Football, the San Francisco 49ers absolutely throttled the Los Angeles Rams. Quite frankly, it wasn’t all that close from the jump in that one. Since then, though, the 49ers have lost 13-straight games, Jeff Fisher has been fired, and both teams have become league-wide punching bags. Now they meet again in Week 16 at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Colin Kaepernick is also now the starting quarterback for the 49ers, which wasn’t the case in the first week of the season. However quality his stats have been at times, though, he’s failed to produce any victories. This 49ers team is deficient in most areas of the game in terms of talent and injuries haven’t helped. Moreover, Chip Kelly hasn’t done much to stop the bleeding either.

The Rams have also undergone a quarterback change since Week 1, sticking rookie Jared Goff in as the starter. Of course, the results have been similarly underwhelming to the Niners’ change at the position. Goff’s offensive line affects both him and Todd Gurley negatively, thus leaving their offense ultimately inept. With Aaron Donald in the fold, their defense is at least threatening, but no one would call it good by any stretch.

Fan in local markets can catch this game on FOX on Saturday, while out-of-market fans can stream the game online through DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. Access the services online or through the app using a paid subscription to log in.

Details for Saturday’s game are below:

Date: Saturday, December 24

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Both of these teams aren’t playing for much at this point. Heck, it’s even a stretch to say that they’re playing for pride as that’s seemingly long-gone for both. Even still, the 49ers would love to shed their long losing streak against the one team they’ve beaten this season.

