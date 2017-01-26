2017 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel

The inaugural Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from Orlando, FL. Here’s all the info you need to watch online.

There’s admittedly been a malaise over the Pro Bowl in recent years. With no real incentive to try hard, the players have looked to simply be going through the motions. However, now the game moves to Orlando and, more importantly, features the addition of the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown. The inaugural Pro Bowl Skills Showdown goes down on Thursday, Jan. 26 from ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex and should be a blast.

Though we don’t know which players will compete in the events featured in the 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, we do know which events will be taking place and they all sound like a blast. Fans will get to watch Precision Passing, a Power Relay race, a Best Hands receiving challenge, and some sort of Drone-Drop catching challenge. Of course, that leaves out what everyone really wants to see: the Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball Game. Yes, please!

While it’ll be fun to watch the best players at their positions showcase their skills, seeing these athletes play dodgeball will be even more exciting. They all boast the skill-sets it takes to be great at dodgeball, so seeing the full package will be a treat.

The 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will air on ESPN on Thursday with live streaming available through WatchESPN. Access the service online or through the ESPN app by logging in with a cable or satellite subscription.

Details for the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown are below:

Date: Thursday, January 26

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Orlando, FL

Venue: ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex

TV Info: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

This should be a great boost of energy to Pro Bowl weekend and something fans and players alike can enjoy. Perhaps this can grow from Year 1 to rival things like the Dunk Contest in the NBA and so on. That’s surely the hope and we’ll see how the first go-round works.

