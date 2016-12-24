2017 Pro Bowl Jerseys Leak with Fresh New Look

The jerseys and uniforms for the 2017 Pro Bowl leaked online on Saturday and they look awesome, though different.

One of the most ongoing (and ultimately trivial) debates among fans, players, and everyone else is how the Pro Bowl can be fixed. Though the results are yet to be determined as we’re sill in the regular season, there are plenty of changes coming to the 2017 Pro Bowl.

For one, they are playing the NFL’s All-Star Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL, as opposed to out in Hawaii. Moreover, the addition of skill challenges is also great, along with the fact that it’s going back to an AFC vs. NFC format as opposed to the team-captain approach they’ve had in recent years.

With the change in format, that means we can finally ditch the black vs. white matchups in the Pro Bowl that made it an even less impressive game than many feel it already is. Instead, there are going to be new jerseys and uniforms. Those new threads were released by Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch on Saturday morning. And, if I do say so, I’m an immediate fan:

The new Pro Bowl jerseys. pic.twitter.com/hn8QELUXoD — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) December 24, 2016

The yellow outline on the numbering is absolutely phenomenal. Really makes it stick out and see important. There are, as they say, straight-fire.

Now the NFL, players, and fans have to hope that all of the new additions that have been made are worth it. If so, then the Pro Bowl’s popularity should start to rise this year and going forward. These jerseys are a good sign that’s exactly what’s happening.

