2017 NFL Mock Draft: Week 16 Update

This is a quick look at a 2017 NFL Mock Draft based on the results from last week that changed the draft order and some team needs.

This updated 2017 NFL Mock Draft features 3 rounds of fun. The format is a little different in that each slide is teamed based. These slides will show each team’s picks from the 1st three rounds of my 2017 NFL Mock Draft.

The mock draft as a whole will go through plenty of changes as the draft process progresses. We are starting to see some of the underclassmen official declare for the draft or talk about returning to school. Until there’s an officially list I’m going to include the players that appear to be on the fence.

It was a fun exercise to extend this mock draft into the 3rd round. Teams like the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans have multiple picks in more than one round. They are going to have a chance to really enhance the talent on their roster.

The NFL regular season only has two weeks remaining which means we’re very close to getting a final look at the top part of the draft. Several teams could see their draft position dramatically change based on the results of these last weeks.

Things are really starting to heat up as the have-nots start to look towards the offseason and next year.

Cleveland Browns

1st Round, No. 1 overall- Myles Garrett, Edge, Texas A&M

1st Round, No. 9 overall (via Phi)- Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

2nd Round, No. 33 overall- DeShaun Watson, QB, Clemson

2nd Round, No. 53 overall (via Tenn)- Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

The Browns are loaded with picks in the first two rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft. They have a great opportunity to really change the fortune of the franchise. This mock draft gives them two immediate contributors in Myles Garrett and Leonard Fournette.

Garrett is a dynamic pass rusher who is the best player in this draft class. He combines his excellent athleticism with a non-stop motor and natural feel for the game. Fournette is an every-down back who will take pressure off of whoever is lining up under center.

DeShaun Watson gives the team a quarterback with a ton of upside. He’s stock has fallen after his inconsistencies this past year, but the raw talent still remains. Hue Jackson has proven in the past he has the ability to develop an offense to help his quarterback.

Gareon Conley is a talented defensive back who could step right in as a starter. He’d give the Browns some depth at the position should they want to explore a trade of Joe Haden.

San Francisco 49ers

1st Round, No. 2 overall- Tim Williams, Edge, Alabama

2nd Round, No. 34 overall- Luke Falk, QB, Washington State

3rd Round, No. 66 overall- Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M

The San Francisco 49ers need help all over the roster. This is a team that doesn’t have a lot of game-changing talent. In fact, it’s hard to really find an exciting player on the roster outside of recent 1st round picks Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner.

Alabama’s Tim Williams in an explosive athlete who routinely generates pressure on the quarterback. He’s also a threat to create turnover by stripping the football or forcing the quarterback to make a poor decision.

Luke Falk is an extremely underrated quarterback prospect and the No. 1 ranked quarterback on my board. He has a strong throwing arm, solid athleticism and ideal height. His ability to work through progressions despite playing in a spread offense makes him stand out.

Falk would fit nicely in Chip Kelly’s system because he has experience getting the ball out quickly.

Josh Reynolds is a long and explosive athlete who has a knack for making the acrobatic catches. He knows how to use his length to his advantage and will attack the ball at its highest point. Reynolds would be a nice weapon for any quarterback.

Jacksonville Jaguars

1st Round, No. 3 overall- Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

2nd Round, No. 35 overall- Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

3rd Round, No. 67 overall- Pat Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a tough situation because they’ll have a hard time filling a need with the No. 3 pick. Their top needs are along the offensive line where the top prospects in this year’s draft are mid-1st round picks at best.

Jacksonville could consider adding a quarterback to the mix, but again there isn’t a prospect that makes sense at this spot. It’s especially true when you consider they’d select a quarterback to replace Blake Bortles.

The best option for the Jaguars is to go best player available and make the pieces fit. Jonathan Allen is a disruptive force along the defensive line. He’d give Jacksonville another weapon on the defensive side of the ball.

Quenton Nelson would be a nice addition along the offensive line. He’s a powerful blocker who excels at generating a push. Nelson would help Jacksonville’s struggling ground attack.

Pat Mahomes is a perfect fit for the Jaguars because he’s a high-upside prospect. He’s someone who could compete with Blake Bortles during training camp.

New York Jets

1st Round, No. 4 overall- Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

2nd Round, No. 36 overall- Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech

3rd Round, No. 68 overall- Charles Harris, Edge, Missouri

Drafting an inside linebacker inside the top-5 isn’t considered a sexy pick. However, Reuben Foster has the potential to be one of the top defensive players in the league. He’s a rangy athlete who delivers big hits and also holds up in coverage.

Foster is also a strong leader who helps get others in proper position and keeps the moral high.

The Jets quarterback situation will look different next year, but it’s hard to see them drafting a quarterback after selecting Christian Hackenberg in the 2nd round of the last year’s draft. Instead, they might choose to upgrade the talent surrounding the quarterback.

Bucky Hodges is an elite athlete who creates mismatches in the passing game. He’s listed as a tight end, but doesn’t bring much as a blocker. It’s his ability to work down the seam and win in contested situations that makes him valuable.

Charles Harris is an interesting prospect who could go in the 1st round or fall into the 3rd. He has flashed the ability to get after the quarterback, but has some size and consistency questions.

Tennessee Titans

1st Round, No. 5 overall (via LA)- Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

1st Round, No. 21 overall- Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

3rd Round, No. 69 overall (via LA)- DeDe Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma

3rd Round, No. 85 overall- Elijah Qualls, NT, Washington

The Tennessee Titans have done a great job building their roster of the past few years and the evidence of that is the fact they’re in the playoff hunt. However, the lack of talent in the secondary is a major concern. It’s such an issue that it could be the one thing that derails their playoff hopes.

Jabrill Peppers is a versatile defender who will play safety in the NFL. He’s the type of safety who’ll spend a lot of time in the box and working at the line of scrimmage. However, he has the athleticism and fluidity to be an effective coverage safety.

Cordrea Tankersley is a big-bodied defender who has the makings of a shutdown corner. Adding both Peppers and Tankersley to the secondary would be a major step towards rebuilding the unit.

The Titans have plenty of young talent at the receiver position, but must continue to add talent around Marcus Mariota. DeDe Westbrook is a savvy route runner who has a knack for creating separation. He could come off the board earlier, but some off-field concerns have recently surfaced.

Elijah Qualls is a space-eating defensive tackle who’d give the Titans some depth in the middle of their defense.

Chicago Bears

1st Round, No. 6 overall- Jamal Adams, S, LSU

2nd Round, No. 38 overall- Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

3rd Round, No. 70 overall- Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami

The Chicago Bears need to upgrade the quarterback position, but would have to reach in order to address this need in the 1st round. They’d be better served focusing on adding one of the top defensive prospects like LSU’s Jamal Adams.

Chicago’s secondary has been a complete mess the entire season. The safety position has been a revolving door with the likes of Adrian Amos, Harold Jones-Quartey, Deon Bush and Chris Prosinski seeing action.

Adams is an in-the-box safety who also possesses the athleticism to play the deep middle. He’d give the Bears an elite talent in their secondary.

In the 2nd round, the Bears could dip back into the LSU well and grab a veteran like Tre’Davious White. He is an experienced cornerback who features the size and athleticism needed to be successful in the NFL.

White is a 1st round talent who could slip a little on draft day due to the fact that there’s a ton of depth at the position. Adding both White and Adams would give Chicago two rookies capable of becoming immediate starters.

Brad Kaaya is solid quarterback prospect who actually has experience working in a pro-style offense. However, he comes with some question marks including his overall arm strength.

San Diego Chargers

1st Round, No. 7 overall- Carl Lawson, Edge, Auburn

2nd Round, No. 39 overall- Ethan Pocic, C, LSU

3rd Round, No. 71 overall- Adam Bisnowaty, OL, Pittsburgh

The San Diego Chargers could be again looking at upgrading the talent along the offensive line but would be better off waiting until day two of the draft. They could find themselves in a similar situation with Cam Robinson as they are with DJ Fluker.

Instead, they could improve their pass rush and prepare for the possible loss of Melvin Ingram via free agency. Carl Lawson is a productive and savvy pass rusher. He uses a combination of speed, power and leverage to get after the quarterback.

Lawson also plays the run with integrity which makes him a true every-down player.

Ethan Pocic has rare athleticism for the center position which makes him extremely versatile. He’s someone who can easily reach the 2nd level, pull to the edge or trap. It’s even possible that he could move outside to tackle in a pinch.

Adam Bisnowaty is a powerful run blocker who has improved as a player each season. He still needs to improve his consistency in pass protection, but the potential is there for him to develop into a solid starter in the NFL.

Buffalo Bills

1st Round, No. 8 overall- Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

2nd Round, No. 40 overall- Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

3rd Round, No. 72 overall- Montravius Adams, DL, Auburn

The Buffalo Bills strike me as a team that could go through a total rebuild during the offseason. They have question marks all over the roster and appear ready to make a coaching change. The biggest decision they have to make is whether or not to keep Tyrod Taylor.

Even if they decide to move on from Taylor, they should focus some of their attention on upgrading the wide receiver position. Sammy Watkins is an elite talent but just hasn’t been able to stay healthy. Buffalo could bringing Clemson’s Mike Williams as a complement to Watkins and a replacement if he’s hurt again.

Williams has all the traits evaluators look for in a No. 1 wide receiver. He’s able to win with speed, with his size and leaping ability.

The Bills could target a quarterback in the 2nd round where someone like Mitch Trubisky could be available. Many have Trubisky rated as a 1st round prospect, but that’s a major stretch and should become clearer as we approach the draft.

Montravius Adams is a big-bodied defensive line prospect who has flashed the ability to make plays in the backfield. He’d add some depth to a defensive line group that has underperformed this season.

New Orleans Saints

1st Round, No. 10 overall- Takkarist McKinley, Edge, UCLA

2nd Round, No. 42 overall- Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado

3rd Round, No. 74 overall- Dorian Johnson, OG, Pittsburgh

The New Orleans Saints need to continue to add pieces on the defensive side of the ball. They made a good move last year by selecting Sheldon Rankins, but the unit as a whole still has plenty of issues. This includes a lack of a consistent pass rush from anyone other than Cameron Jordan.

UCLA’s Takkarist McKinley is coming off a huge season where he consistently generate pressure on the quarterback. He features a long frame, an explosive first step and the non-stop motor needed to be effective at the next level.

Chidobe Awuzie is a versatile defensive back who has experience working in the slot, on the outside and at safety. He plays with a lot of aggressiveness and isn’t afraid to capitalize on a quarterback’s mistake. Awuzie brings added value with his willingness to contribute on special teams.

Dorian Johnson is a powerful run blocker who could help early in his career. The Saints have seen injuries take a toll along the offensive line and would be smart to add some depth across the unit.

Arizona Cardinals

1st Round, No. 11 overall- Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

2nd Round, No. 43 overall- DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

3rd Round, No. 75 overall- Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State

It’ll be interesting to see how the Arizona Cardinals approach the offseason after the disappointment of this season. They need to seriously consider finding a long-term, and maybe immediate, replacement for Carson Palmer.

However, they could address this need in the middle rounds and use their first pick to prepare for one more Super Bowl run.

The Cardinals secondary has a ton of talent, but a glaring hole opposite Patrick Peterson. Opposing offenses have been able to expose this weakness and put up points. Washington’s Sidney Jones is someone what will make opponents pay for avoiding Peterson.

DeShone Kizer has the measurables and arm talent needed to succeed in the NFL. However, he’s raw as a player and needs to improve several aspects of his game. Arizona would be a great fit for Kizer because he’d be able to work under Palmer and learn the ins and outs.

Roderick Johnson is a bit of a project, but has the physical talent evaluators look for in a left tackle prospect. He’d be a solid option to back up Jared Veldheer and eventual replacement.

Carolina Panthers

1st Round, No. 12 overall- Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

2nd Round, No. 44 overall- Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama

3rd Round, No. 76 overall- Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State

The Panthers secondary has been an issue for a few seasons and the loss of Josh Norman only brought the problems to the spotlight. Luckily, the 2017 NFL Draft is loaded with talent in the secondary and especially at the cornerback position.

Marshon Lattimore is only a redshirt Sophomore but plays beyond his years. He’s a savvy defender who commits to using proper technique. Lattimore is also a good athlete who can easily change direction and keep pace with most receivers.

He’d represent an immediate upgrade at the position and should easily win a starting role.

Eddie Jackson will see his draft stock fall a little due to an injury he suffered this past season. However, he’s an experienced and productive prospect. Jackson not only supports the run from his safety position, but also shows the ability to create turnovers.

Adding Jackson and Lattimore would give the Panthers two immediate starters in the secondary.

Donnel Pumphrey would represent a major upgrade at the running back position. Carolina needs to find someone to complement Jonathan Stewart and fill in when he misses time with an injury.

Philadelphia Eagles

1st Round, No. 13 overall (via Min)- Jalen Tabor, CB, Florida

2nd Round, No. 41 overall- Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

3rd Round, No. 73 overall- James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

The Philadelphia Eagles shrewdly got themselves back into the 1st round of the 2017 NFL Draft when they traded Sam Bradford to the desperate Minnesota Vikings. That trade looks better with each passing week and will go a long way to helping the Eagles add more weapons.

Philadelphia needs to focus on surrounding Carson Wentz with more talent, but they also need to do some work on defense. The secondary is a major concern and would get a major boost from a prospect like Jalen Tabor.

Tabor features good size, athleticism and the ball skills to create turnovers. He’d immediately be the most talented cornerback on the roster.

There are many who see Dalvin Cook as a top-20 prospect, but I have him rated in the 2nd round range. If he’s available when the Eagles pick in the 2nd round they should count themselves lucky. Cook is a game breaker who is a threat to score every time he touches the ball.

James Washington is an under the radar receiver prospect who has a chance to be an immediate contributor. He features good size, leaping ability and the toughness to win in contested situations.

Cincinnati Bengals

1st Round, No. 14 overall- Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

2nd Round, No. 46 overall- OJ Howard, TE, Alabama

3rd Round, No. 78 overall- Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech

The Cincinnati Bengals have been hampered by injuries and should be able to get back on track next season. On a positive note, they are picking much earlier than they’re use to and can theoretically get better talent.

Zach Cunningham is an explosive linebacker who can cover a ton of ground. He’s someone who can both support the run and hold up in coverage. Cunningham has flashed the ability to make plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Cincinnati needs to find a legitimate backup plan for Tyler Eifert. When healthy, Eifert is a difference maker who has a knack for finding the end zone. The issue is he’s routinely on the injury report and not always available.

OJ Howard would be someone the Bengals can play at the same time as Eifert and use more heavily when he’s injured. It’s no coincidence that Andy Dalton’s play suffers when his top tight end is out of the lineup.

Isaiah Ford is a well-rounded receiver who can stretch the field and pick up yards after the catch. Cincinnati is still looking to find long-term replacements for Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu.

Indianapolis Colts

1st Round, No. 15 overall- Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

2nd Round, No. 47 overall- Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama

3rd Round, No. 79 overall- Kendell Beckwith, LB, LSU

The Indianapolis Colts used last year’s draft to bring in some young talent along the offensive line. It’s still a question whether or not those moves will work, but young prospects do need time to develop. This is why the Colts could find other ways to help Andrew Luck.

Adding a dynamic running back to the mix would be an easy way to make life better for Luck. Christian McCaffrey is a versatile offensive player who is equally dangerous in the running and passing game. He’s someone that’s capable of taking a short pass in the flat and putting points on the board.

McCaffrey is also elusive enough to overcome issues along the offensive line. Either way, he’s an offensive force who knows how to make big plays.

Ryan Anderson isn’t flashy but he produces. His best fit in the NFL will be as a 3-4 outside linebacker where he can rush the passer and set the edge against the run. The Colts have lacked a young pass-rushing threat for the past several years.

Kendall Beckwith is an elite athlete who uses his speed to purse the football. He fits the build of what teams are looking for in a linebacker prospect.

Houston Texans

1st Round, No. 16 overall- Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

2nd Round, No. 48 overall- Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan

3rd Round, No. 80 overall- Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah

The Houston Texans are in the middle of both a playoff run and quarterback controversy. They aren’t really focused on the draft, but there are plenty of people inside their building who are deep in the draft process.

Houston needs to look for ways to help either Brock Osweiler or Tom Savage succeed under center. One area they could look at is upgrading the depth along the offensive line. The tackle position is a question mark do to the injury history of Duane Brown and Derek Newton.

Cam Robinson has the talent to step in and be an immediate starter in the NFL. He’s best suited for right tackle, but could settle in on the left side if he shows more focus. Robinson needs to tighten up his footwork and keep his pad level down.

Jourdan Lewis is an undersized cornerback who plays tight man coverage. It’s his fluidity that allows him to keep in-phase with his target. Johnthan Joseph is getting up there in age which means the Texans should work on adding depth at the position.

Lowell Lotulelei is a nose tackle type who does a great job occupying blockers. He’d be a potential long-term replacement for Vince Wilfork.

Washington Redskins

1st Round, No. 17 overall- Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

2nd Round, No. 49 overall- Vita Vea, NT, Washington

3rd Round, No. 81 overall- Matthew Dayes, RB, NC State

Josh Norman has had an excellent first season with the Washington Redskins, but the rest of the secondary has been a disappointment. Breshaud Breeland has really struggled and has been often exposed.

Quincy Wilson would represent an immediate upgrade and someone with the potential to develop into a No. 1 cornerback. Wilson features excellent size and length for the position. He uses that size and his athleticism to lockdown his target.

The Redskins need some beef along the defensive line in order to improve their run defense. Vita Vea is a load to move off the line of scrimmage. He can occupy blockers, take on double teams and also push the pocket.

Vea brings some added value thanks to his athleticism and ability to make plays away from his frame. He’s someone who not only eats up space, but also makes tackles at the line of scrimmage.

Matt Jones and Rob Kelley are solid rotational running backs but lack upside. Matthew Dayes is someone who would bring solid production and the potential to develop into an every-down back. Dayes is one of the more underrated prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Miami Dolphins

1st Round, No. 18 overall- Jake Butt, TE, Michigan

2nd Round, No. 50 overall- Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

Adam Gase has done a tremendous job changing the culture of the Miami Dolphins. His strengths as a leader and coach jumped out when the team turned around what looked like another losing season. This is his team to build and he’s earned more say in how the roster is constructed.

Gase is an offensive coach who knows that a young quarterback like Ryan Tannehill needs proper weapons. The tight end position is an important piece to the puzzle and is often seen as a quarterback’s safety blanket.

Jake Butt is the type of pass-catching tight end who’d quickly become a favorite target of Tannehill’s. He has the speed to attack the seam and the size to win in contested situations. His body control allows him to adjust to poorly thrown balls.

Butt’s experience at Michigan has given him plenty of opportunities to improve as a blocker. He’s not going to drive defenders several yards off the line, but he knows how to use his hands and seal the defender.

Miami needs to add some depth at the linebacker position and could land a potential star in Jarrad Davis. He’s a well rounded linebacker who always flies to the football and holds up well in coverage.

Denver Broncos

1st Round, No. 19 overall- D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas

2nd Round, No. 51 overall- Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, Tennessee

3rd Round, No. 83 overall- Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU

The Denver Broncos need to stop messing around with average talent at the running back position. Gary Kubiak wants to feature the running game and needs to add a dynamic playmaker at the position. Texas’ D’Onta Foreman is someone who fits that mold and would thrive in Kubiak’s zone blocking attack.

Foreman is an explosive athlete who has the second gear to break off long runs. He has a thick frame that helps him consistently gain yards after contact. Foreman is an every-down back who is a willing pass blocker and capable of catching the ball out of the backfield.

Adding Foreman to the mix would take pressure off Denver’s young quarterbacks and open things in the passing game.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin is one of the more athletic linebackers in this draft class. He’s someone who can make plays from sideline to sideline and in the backfield. His change of direction ability and overall speed helps him excel in coverage.

Malachi Dupre is a big-bodied receiver prospect who’s numbers don’t match his potential. He has been a victim of poor quarterback play and play calling while at LSU.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1st Round, No. 20 overall- Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

2nd Round, No. 52 overall- Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC

3rd Round, No. 84 overall- Bubba Baker, S, Washington

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the size part of their receiving corps covered with Mike Evans, but they could use more speed. Adding someone capable of putting pressure on the safety and stretching the field would open things up for Evans.

Western Michigan’s Corey Davis is a twitched up athlete who can routinely outpace the defense. He has had an amazing college career and should be able to make a quick transition to the NFL. Davis is not just a deep threat as he also runs clean routes.

The combination of Davis and Evans would give Jameis Winston more than enough weapons.

Tampa Bay’s defense has had a huge turnaround this season, but they still have some holes to fill. The secondary needs help and a high upside cornerback like Adoree’ Jackson would be a good fit. Jackson is an exceptional athlete who is just now starting to learn the ins and outs of the position.

He brings added value with his ability as a kick and punt returner.

Bubba Baker is someone who could also step in and make an immediate impact. He’d help bring some stability to the safety position.

Detroit Lions

1st Round, No. 22 overall- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

2nd Round, No. 54 overall- Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana

3rd Round, No. 86 overall- Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions have done a good job overcoming the loss of Calvin Johnson. Marvin Jones and Golden Tate have stepped up and provided Stafford with reliable targets. However, they still need someone with more size and the ability to win in contested situations.

USC’s JuJu Smith-Schuster would be that size receiver who out fights defensive backs. Smith-Schuster is an aggressive receiver who knows how to use his body to box out defenders. He’s not a burner but does a good job changing speed and creating separation.

Dan Feeney is a plug and play prospect who would step in as an immediate starter. He’s a guard who is capable of opening running lanes and keeping pressure out of the quarterbacks face. Detroit needs to continue to improve the offensive line in order to establish a better ground game.

Haason Reddick is a raw but highly talented linebacker prospect. He spent most of his time at Temple rushing the quarterback, but has the athleticism to transition into a more traditional linebacker role.

Baltimore Ravens

1st Round, No. 23 overall- Pat Elflein, C/G, Ohio State

2nd Round, No. 55 overall- Taco Charlton, Edge, Michigan

3rd Round, No. 87 overall- Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

The Baltimore Ravens have a lot of nice young pieces on their roster and always do a good job building through the draft. They tend to focus on adding the best player available, but also love to build in the trenches. Baltimore has long relied on a strong offensive and defensive line to succeed.

Ohio State’s Pat Elflein is a versatile interior offensive lineman. He has started and excelled at both guard and center during his college career. This type of versatility is important for an offensive line where injuries tend to pile up.

Taco Charlton is an explosive edge rusher who needs to refine some parts of his game. However, he knows how to get after the quarterback which is something highly valued in the NFL. Baltimore needs to start thinking about long-term replacements for Terrelle Suggs and Elvis Dumervil.

The Ravens running back situation has been a complete mess since Ray Rice left town. They are hoping that Kenneth Dixon is the long-term answer at the position, but he has yet to seize the starting role. Royce Freeman is someone with the potential to grab the job and not let go.

Green Bay Packers

1st Round, No. 24 overall- Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

2nd Round, No. 56 overall- Devonte Fields, Edge, Louisville

3rd Round, No. 88 overall- Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson

Like Michigan State, Malik McDowell had a rough season where injuries took their toll. He has the raw talented to dominate at the next level, but has struggled with inconsistency throughout his college career.

The combination of his down season and overall inconsistency could push McDowell down draft boards. However, it’s unlikely someone with his potential would fall too far. The Green Bay Packers are the type of team to take advantage of this situation.

McDowell would give the Packers more depth and athleticism along the defensive line. He’d be a solid fit as a 5-technique in their 3-4 attack.

Devonte Fields has put up excellent pass rushing numbers throughout his college career. However, he’s a bit of a tweener who lacks ideal size. It’s possible that he never develops into anything more than a situational pass rusher.

Green Bay has some tough decisions to make at the running back position this offseason. They obviously don’t love how Eddie Lacy has played over the past two seasons which means they are likely to be looking for an upgrade.

New York Giants

1st Round, No. 25 overall- Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

2nd Round, No. 51 overall- Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa

3rd Round, No. 89 overall- Jordan Leggett, TE, Clemson

The Achilles heel over the past few years for the New York Giants has been the poor play of their offensive line. This unit has been responsible for allowing a ton of pressure on Eli Manning and struggling to open running lanes.

Mike McGlinchey is better suited for the right tackle position, but has experience playing on the left side. He could step in immediately on the right side and shift to left tackle if Ereck Flowers continues to struggle.

The Giants could improve their running game by adding a dynamic playmaker like Akrum Wadley to the mix. Wadley reminds me a lot of Jamaal Charles in the way he makes defenders miss and breaks off long runs.

He’s also a major threat in the passing game where he shows excellent hands and the ability to create in space.

Jordan Leggett is a pass-catching tight end who would give Eli Manning a reliable target in the middle of the field. Manning has shown in the past that he knows how to make use of the tight end position.

Pittsburgh Steelers

1st Round, No. 26 overall- Dawuane Smoot, Edge, Illinois

2nd Round, No. 58 overall- Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple

3rd Round, No. 90 overall- Chad Kelly, QB, Ole Miss

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to look at their pass-rushing depth and considering adding someone early in the 2017 NFL Draft. Jarvis Jones is a pending free agent, Bud Dupree is coming off a major injury and James Harrison is on the back end of his career.

Illinois’ Dawuane Smoot is an edge defender who can put pressure on the quarterback and hold up against the run. He doesn’t get nearly as much attention as he deserves mainly based on the struggles of Illinois.

Smoot has developed a wide array of pass rush moves over the years and is much more than just a speed rusher.

The Steelers need some depth along the offensive line and someone who could push Alejandro Villanueva for the starting left tackle job. Dion Dawkins is someone with the athleticism and upside to fill that role.

Dawkins isn’t a finished product and needs to improve his footwork. However, he has the raw tools evaluators look for in a left tackle prospect.

Landry Jones is obviously not the answer as Ben Roethlisberger’s primary backup. It’s an important position because Roethlisberger tends to miss a game or two each season. Pittsburgh needs someone capable of stepping in and keeping thins afloat if Ben is out of the lineup.

Chad Kelly has the talent to succeed in the NFL, but needs time to mature. Working with Roethlisberger inside the Steelers organization would be a great fit.

Kansas City Chiefs

1st Round, No. 27 overall- Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

2nd Round, No. 59 overall- Cam Sutton, CB, Tennessee

3rd Round, No. 91 overall- Tyquan Lewis, DL, Ohio State

Ohio State’s Malik Hooker is just a redshirt Sophomore who could return to school, but he has the talent to make a quick transition to the NFL. Hooker is a rangy athlete who can cover a lot of ground in the backend of the secondary.

He’s someone who doesn’t hesitate to support the run and makes solid tackles. Hooker also possesses excellent ball skills and is a threat to pull down interceptions. The Kansas City Chiefs could be drawn to Hooker as a replacement for Eric Berry.

Without a long-term contract, Berry played this past season on the franchise tag and could very well hit open free agency this offseason.

Kansas City could also use some help at cornerback opposite Marcus Peters. Cam Sutton is a bit undersized but plays with toughness. He’s a fluid athlete who can keep in-phase with his target. It’s possible he could be a better fit in the slot, but a team could never have enough cornerback depth.

Tyquan Lewis is a physical defender who’d give the Chiefs depth along the defensive line. He’d fit as a 5-technique in the Chiefs 3-4 attack.

Atlanta Falcons

1st Round, No. 28 overall- DeMarcus Walker, Edge, Florida State

2nd Round, No. 60 overall- Carlos Watkins, DL, Clemson

3rd Round, No. 92 overall- Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington

The Atlanta Falcons are a team on the rise with a good mix of talented veterans and developing youngsters. They finally seem to have the defense on the right track which is one of the main reasons why they are in the playoff hunt.

However, Atlanta could use a few more pieces on the defensive side of the ball. Vic Beasley has developed into a dominate pass rusher but could use a partner. Florida State’s DeMarcus Walker is someone capable of developing into a double-digit sack artist himself.

Walker is a long and athletic edge defender who is still developing. He does a good job using his length to keep clean and unleash his burst on the way to the quarterback.

Carlos Watkins is more of a project than a finished product. However, he has shown flashes of dominance with the ability to wreak havoc in the offensive backfield. Watkins could develop into the type of interior pass rusher every team covets.

Cooper Kupp is a reliable receiver who does most of his damage out of the slot. However, he has enough size to bump outside and provide depth at both positions.

Seattle Seahawks

1st Round, No. 29 overall- Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

2nd Round, No. 61 overall- Mason Cole, OL, Michigan

3rd Round, No. 93 overall- Charles Walker, DL, Oklahoma

The Seattle Seahawks could use every one of their 2017 NFL Draft picks on offensive linemen and it would make sense. This is a team that has failed to find the right pieces to the offensive line puzzle and it has taken its toll.

Seattle’s offensive line struggles have made life extremely difficult for Russell Wilson who is under constant duress. The Seahawks running game has also suffered as there just isn’t enough room for the running backs to work.

Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk is coming off his 1st season of major college football but it was a very successful one. He’s a good athlete with quick feet and the balance needed to hold up in space. Ramczyk would represent an immediate upgrade at the left tackle spot.

Mason Cole is a versatile offensive line prospect who has experience working at center, guard and offensive tackle. His best spot will be on the interior of the line at the next level.

Charles Walker would provide depth and upside for Seattle’s defensive line. He’s a bit inconsistent but someone with the potential to develop into a difference maker.

Oakland Raiders

1st Round, No. 30 overall- Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

2nd Round, No. 62 overall- Caleb Brantley, DL, Florida

3rd Round, No. 94 overall- Zach Banner, OL, USC

The Oakland Raiders have slowly built the talent on their roster and are now finally reaping the benefits. They have clinched their 1st playoff appearance since the 2002 season. Their success is due to a strong balance between the offense and defense.

However, there are some holes on the defensive side of the ball that can be addressed. The secondary could use more depth and upside at the cornerback position. Alabama’s Marlon Humphrey is a physical freak and someone capable of matching up with bigger targets.

He’s a little raw and needs to continue to work on his overall technique. However, the Raiders have enough pieces in place to slowly work Humphrey into the rotation.

A physical presence along the defensive line like Caleb Brantley would also be a welcome addition. The Raiders have struggled all season shutting down the opponents running game. Brantley holds his ground at the point of attack and clogs running lanes.

Zach Banner is a massive offensive tackle prospect who won’t be a fit for every team. However, the Raiders have experience working with bigger offensive tackles and helping them overcome their lack of mobility.

New England Patriots

1st Round, No. 31 overall- Derek Barnett, Edge, Tennessee

2nd Round, No. 63 overall- Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky

3rd Round, No. 65 overall (via Clev)- Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State

3rd Round, No. 95 overall- Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

Some reports have surfaced today that Mason Rudolph could be returning to Oklahoma State. However, I haven’t seen anything official yet so I’m going to keep him in this version of my 2017 NFL Mock Draft. The Rudolph pick is based on the possibility the New England Patriots trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.

They have a very valuable piece in Garoppolo and this offseason would represent the best opportunity to maximize that value.

Derek Barnett is a highly productive and savvy pass rusher. He’s someone that would fit New England’s system and help replace some of the pass rushers they lost over the past few years. Barnett could come off the board much earlier depending how well he performs at the combine.

Taywan Taylor is an under the radar receiver prospect who is an instant spark. He’s someone who can take the top off a defense and turn a short pass into a long gain. Taylor is someone that would work well in New England’s short passing attack.

Dallas Cowboys

1st Round, No. 32 overall- Desmond King, CB, Iowa

2nd Round, No. 64 overall- Deatrick Wise Jr, Edge, Arkansas

3rd Round, No. 96 overall- Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss

The Dallas Cowboys are set on the offensive side of the ball. They have their quarterback, running back and wide receiver corps settled. Of course, Dallas has one of the best offensive lines in the entire NFL. Upgrading the talent on defense now needs to be the focus of the offseason.

Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne have had solid seasons, but both could be with another team next year. Iowa’s Desmond King is a smart cornerback prospect who has a good track record. He has the awareness and savvy to step in and be an immediate starter.

Deatrick Wise is a long and athletic defensive end prospect who is still developing. However, he has the tools most evaluators look for in a pass-rushing prospect. His combination of size and quickness would make him a strong fit for Rob Marinelli’s system.

Jason Witten continues to produce but it’s obvious he doesn’t have much left in the tank. Dallas could use a more explosive option at the tight end position. Ole Miss’ Evan Engram is a dynamic pass catcher who needs to work on his ability as a blocker.

Minnesota Vikings

2nd Round, No. 45 overall- Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

3rd Round, No. 77 overall- Tyler Orlosky, C, West Virginia

3rd Round, No. 82 overall (via Mia)- Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin

The Minnesota Vikings don’t have a 1st round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft because of the trade that landed them Sam Bradford. Giving up that pick is a tough pill to swallow based on the fact they are unlikely to make a playoff appearance.

However, the team’s struggles are not because of Bradford who had a very solid season. Bradford stood strong all season in the face of tremendous pressure. He helped keep the team competitive despite working with a patch work offensive line and without Adrian Peterson.

The injuries along the offensive line were just too much to overcome. However, this is a unit that entered the season with question marks. Minnesota needs to use the upcoming draft to add both talent and depth.

Braden Smith is an athletic guard prospect who can reach the 2nd level, pull to the edge and work the trap game. He’s a strong run blocker but will also help keep pressure out of the quarterbacks face.

Minnesota could use another option at the running back spot behind Peterson. Corey Clement is an underrated and productive running back prospect. He has breakaway speed, but also knows how to pick up yards between the tackles.

