2017 NFL Mock Draft: Three Full Rounds of Mayhem

1 Myles Garrett DE, Texas A&M

The urge to take a quarterback is going to be strong for the Cleveland Browns, for obvious reasons. They have few answers at the position and can’t expect to win in the AFC North without one. Still, at present there doesn’t appear to be a QB worth the #1 overall pick. Perhaps that will change during the predraft process, which it often can but until it does this team is not in a position to afford missing on such important picks.

Myles Garrett is the kind of generational talent that can change the landscape of an entire half of a football team. He’s big, strong, explosive and athletic. The kind of edge rusher who would fit in any defense. Quarterback will have to know where he is at all times and even running backs won’t be able to avoid him all the time. Put him in the hands of an experience coach like Gregg Williams? It’s a quite the intriguing marriage.