2017 NFL Mock Draft: Three Full Rounds of Mayhem

This 2017 NFL mock draft is a perfect reflection of how quickly things are changing with this upcoming class and how every team will attack it.

Per usual it’s the quarterbacks and the need for them that is driving things in a new direction. It feels like more teams are entering the fray for a new signal caller, and that inevitably will drive the stock up for the top names in this class. How will this impact the overall results? In several often unexpected ways and with rather surprising consequences both for some players and teams.

1. Cleveland Browns

1

Myles Garrett

DE, Texas A&M

The urge to take a quarterback is going to be strong for the Cleveland Browns, for obvious reasons. They have few answers at the position and can’t expect to win in the AFC North without one. Still, at present there doesn’t appear to be a QB worth the #1 overall pick. Perhaps that will change during the predraft process, which it often can but until it does this team is not in a position to afford missing on such important picks.

Myles Garrett is the kind of generational talent that can change the landscape of an entire half of a football team. He’s big, strong, explosive and athletic. The kind of edge rusher who would fit in any defense. Quarterback will have to know where he is at all times and even running backs won’t be able to avoid him all the time. Put him in the hands of an experience coach like Gregg Williams? It’s a quite the intriguing marriage.

Dec 30, 2016; El Paso, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) scans the Stanford Cardinal defense at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

2. New York Jets (via SF)

Jets get #2 pick

49ers get #6 pick, 2nd in 2017, 1st in 2018, 4th in 2019
2

Mitch Trubisky

QB, North Carolina

A lot of New York Jets fans may not be happy about this. They may wish for the team to be patient and see if Christian Hackenberg can turn the corner. Problem this coaching staff may not have the luxury of waiting on him. The quarterback position must be addressed decisively if this franchise is ever going to be able to take a legitimate shot at finally dethroning the Patriots in the AFC East. Is the price worth it? If the a franchise QB is the result, then absolutely.

Mitch Trubisky is looking more and more like the top prospect at the position in the draft. He more than anybody has the combination of high level talent (arm strength, accuracy, mobility, size) to go along with solid mechanics (release, footwork, ball placement). Doubters will harp on his lack of experience. He only started one season at North Carolina. Still, his maturity level comes across high and teammates swear by his leadership qualities.

Dec 31, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball as LSU Tigers safety Jamal Adams (33) defends during the second half at Camping World Stadium. LSU Tigers defeated the Louisville Cardinals 29-9. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

3. Chicago Bears

3

Jamal Adams

S, LSU

Defensive backs almost never go in the top five of an NFL draft. Those spots are generally reserved for the classics: QBs, pass rushers, and pass protectors. However, these traditionalists haven’t seen the Chicago Bears secondary of late. It’s a train wreck in many places, especially at safety. Adrian Amos, Harold Jones-Quartey and Deon Bush haven’t been able to flip the switch in regards to playmaking. If this defense is ever to get off the ground, they need an enforcer on the back end.

Jamal Adams is the most well-rounded safety to come out of college in years. First and foremost he’s a big, tough kid who can be a violent striker on ball carriers around the line of scrimmage. He has the instinct to know where the ball is going before the snap and the range to go make a play on it. This can sometimes overshadow his athleticism. Adam has shown on a number of occasions he can handle covering tight ends or protecting against the deep strikes.

Dec 31, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (93) walks on the field during the first quarter in the 2016 CFP Semifinal against the Washington Huskies at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

4

Jonathan Allen

DE, Alabama

Sometimes a team goes for the fancy Porsche when what they’ve really needed is a M1 Tank. The Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line isn’t playing up to expectations. Malik Jackson and Dante Fowler have underachieved given their lofty status as high-priced free agent and top 5 draft pick. Perhaps what this team is missing is somebody who can set the tone. A presence who doesn’t take plays off and comes with a certain degree of expectations.

It doesn’t get much more like that than Jonathan Allen. His final two seasons at Alabama ended with a national championship appearance. He expects to win every single week and plays like it. A force up front who will sack the quarterback or get running backs in the backfield for losses. Just a large 290 lbs handful for blockers. His quickness and intelligence also allow him to play inside and outside depending on situation, adding to his value.

Sep 3, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Malik Hooker (24) returns his second interception during the second half against the Bowling Green Falcons at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes won 77-10. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

5. Tennessee Titans

5

Malik Hooker

S, Ohio State

The pass rush and overall play of the front seven took a big step forward for the Tennessee Titans defense in 2016, but this is still a unit that isn’t quite ready to make the leap into the top 10 units in the NFL. Primarily the problem rests in their secondary. Quarterbacks often had way too easy a time passing against them, and it cost them one too many games. If a playoff push is going to happen in 2017, it’s time to add playmakers on the back end.

There might not be a bigger playmaker than Malik Hooker. Drawing Ed Reed comparisons, he was a revelation this season. The roving thief of the Ohio State defense, he collected seven interceptions and returned three of them for touchdowns. His athleticism, speed, ball skills and size all stand out on tape. This despite just one full year of starting in college. One can just imagine how much better he’ll get with experience.

Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reuben Foster (10) tackles Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

6. San Francisco 49ers (via NYJ)

6

Reuben Foster

ILB, Alabama

There is way too much work for the San Francisco 49ers to do on the roster as is. It’s going to take a significant number of picks in order to correct. So moving down to collect more makes plenty of sense for them. It also keeps them well within striking distance of landing a high quality player. Quarterback would certainly be on the list but it as their defense that wilted too often under the pressure for much of 2016. Especially against the run.

Top linebackers are often the answer to such a problem. How fitting then that they end up picking Reuben Foster, a young inside linebacker who is drawing comparisons to a former great by the name of Patrick Willis. Indeed he exhibits many of the same qualities. Tough, strong, smart, aware and violent. Ball carriers learn to know where he is at all times because he will flatten them if they aren’t careful. One of those coveted types who does the dirty work.

Jan 2, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Western Michigan Broncos wide receiver Corey Davis (84) stiff arms Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Sojourn Shelton (8) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. The Badgers won 24-16. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

7. San Diego Chargers

7

Corey Davis

WR, Western Michigan

It’s unclear how much long the San Diego Chargers can hitch their wagon to quarterback Philip Rivers. He’ll be entering his 14th NFL season in 2017 and is entering his late 30s. Should they think about getting a young quarterback for the future or risk putting it off another year to see if they can arm Rivers enough for another playoff push? Given the likelihood of a impending franchise move, they opt for keeping the status quo here.

Health at wide receiver has been a real nightmare for the Chargers, making life harder on Rivers. So the best thing they can do is add more weapons to increase their depth. Corey Davis remains hovering in the background, but it won’t be long before the Western Michigan star gets his due. This young man is the total package: big, strong, good route runner, solid speed, reliable hands and a hard worker. His 6’3″ frame will be inviting for Rivers and take pressure off Keenan Allen when he returns.

Oct 22, 2016; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs past Mississippi Rebels linebacker DeMarquis Gates (3) during the second half of a game at Tiger Stadium. LSU defeated Mississippi 38-21. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

8. Carolina Panthers

8

Leonard Fournette

RB, LSU

This is the last thing the NFC would want to have happen. Cam Newton is dangerous enough as a passer and runner in this league. Giving him a consistent running game helped the Carolina Panthers go 15-1 in 2015. Jonathan Stewart though is getting up there in age and still has lingering injury problems. In order to keep this offense running at peak efficiency, the Panthers need to feed the ground attack with able bodies.

There is none better in the 2017 draft class than Leonard Fournette. Many view him as the best running back to come out of college since Adrian Peterson. A big guy (6’1″, 236 lbs) who has home run speed. Give him any sort of crease, he’ll find it. Get him to the second level and he has the strength and toughness to shed tacklers for big gains. Pairing him with Newton in the same backfield for 16 games a year? That is just downright unfair.

Jan 1, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive end Derek Barnett (9) rushes past Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Eric Olson (76) during the first half in the 2016 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

9. Cincinnati Bengals

9

Derek Barnett

DE, Tennessee

Defense has always been the way the Cincinnati Bengals like to lean in terms of finding their success. Running a 4-3 as they do means much of that success runs through the defensive front four. When it’s dynamic and active, the Bengals have won a lot of football games. Problems though have emerged over the past year. Outside of Geno Atkins the team really has no definitive playmaker, and they’ve never really had an elite edge rusher.

That could change with Derek Barnett coming to town. This kid is such a natural at getting after the quarterback. Collecting 33 sacks in three years of college certainly serves as an example. He is strong with violent hands, able to disengage from blocks without losing forward momentum. He has snap anticipation and good burst off the line. Though not a premier athlete, he moves well for his size and is a true hunter.

Oct 15, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) is consoled by running back Josh Adams (33) after Notre Dame lost to the Stanford Cardinal 17-10 at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

10. Buffalo Bills

10

Deshone Kizer

QB, Notre Dame

It’s hard to figure out what the Buffalo Bills are thinking at the quarterback position. The only thing that appears clear at this point is Tyrod Taylor likely won’t be starting for them in 2017. E.J. Manuel is done as well. The only untried players on the roster is Cardale Jones and he’s not yet shone any reason to think he can become the starter for a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs since 1999. With a top 10 pick at their disposal, it may be time for another crack at the position.

Doug Whaley seems to favor quarterbacks with size, mobility and a big arm. Odds are he’ll fall in love with Deshone Kizer. Scouts have been doing that for two years. His skill set is quite intoxicating. When Kizer really cuts it loose he can fit a ball into some incredibly tight windows. The arm strength is for real and he’s also a threat as a runner. Thus far his problems have been an ability to throw accurately under pressure and diagnose coverages quickly. With better coaching and protection that should improve.

Dec 3, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris (34) runs against Florida Gators defensive back Quincy Wilson (6) during the second quarter of the SEC Championship college football game at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

11. New Orleans Saints

11

Quincy Wilson

CB, Florida

One cover corner is not going to solve the problems that bedevil the New Orleans Saints defense, but one thing is for sure. It will be a step in the right direction. Sean Payton has spent each of the past three seasons trying to figure out where things went wrong for a unit that was among the 10 best in the NFL for a short window. Some blame the coaching, others the constantly shifting personnel. Not keeping up at corner ranks pretty high.

The fact that they tried to trade for Joe Haden says it all. So drafting Quincy Wilson would be the least surprising move in the draft. He fits the type of aggressive defense the Saints like to play. He can survive by himself on the outside due to his size, athleticism and ball skills. Press-man guys who can get their hands on the football. That is what the NFL has become in the past decade. Wilson is the prototype.

Dec 3, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws the ball in the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the ACC Championship college football game at Camping World Stadium. Clemson Tigers won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports

12. Cleveland Browns

12

Deshaun Watson

QB, Clemson

It’s no secret the Browns are on the hunt for a potential franchise quarterback. Hue Jackson is no dummy. He knows the future of his team rests on getting that position right. In such cases it’s best to find somebody who understands the value of winning and brings that standard and level of expectations with him. What makes this pick believable is the fact that Jackson was so willing to give Robert Griffin III a chance in Cleveland.

Deshaun Watson and RGIII are similar in man ways from size to athleticism, throwing style and arm strength. Where Watson differs is his unrelenting pursuit of victory. The young man has lost just two games in two years and now has a national title under his belt. When he’s in a rhythm, with his mobility and playmaking instinct it’s a nightmare trying to stop him. The question is can the Browns give him the tools to work with.

Dec 29, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Patrick Mahomes (5) passes against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium. LSU won 56 to 27. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

13. Arizona Cardinals

13

Patrick Mahomes

QB, Texas Tech

Bruce Arians is never one to mince words or misdirect. He was very frank in his statement that the Arizona Cardinals were seriously looking for an eventual successor to Carson Palmer at quarterback. It may be candid and blunt, but it’s also understandable. Palmer will be 38-years old in 2017 and his effectiveness underwent a slight regression this past season. One can’t fault the Cardinals for looking to the future. Not if they want to stay contenders.

Patrick Mahomes is the ideal choice for them in many regards. He’s got an elite-caliber arm, able to fire 50-yard frozen ropes down the field on the run with frightening accuracy at times. He’s tall and showcases far more mobility than Palmer ever had. The problem is he’s just not ready. Mahomes still plays too much of a backyard style. He need time to work on it and he still hasn’t figured out how to live to fight on the next down. A year learning under Palmer and Arians is exactly what he needs.

Nov 26, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) catches a pass for a touchdown while being defended by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jamarcus King (7) during the first quarter at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

14. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN)

14

Mike Williams

WR, Clemson

This is a stroke of major good fortune for the Philadelphia Eagles. They absolutely have to overhaul their wide receiver position. Carson Wentz had a tough time all season locating open targets and it resulted in him taking some pretty tough beatings. If this team is going to make a go of it with him under center then he’ll need weapons. Preferably one he can learn and grow with over the next 10 years if possible.

Having Mike Williams on the board would be a boon. The Clemson standout has become the #1 target people expected him to be. No receiver in the country has a more palatable skill set. He’s 6’3″ with explosive leaping ability, great hand-eye coordination and deceptive speed. His hands are reliable as proven by the many big catches he’s made for Deshaun Watson. Every QB loves having a big, athletic target who can run. He and Wentz will get along just fine.

Dec 31, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (93) and linebacker Tim Williams (56) celebrate during the fourth quarter in the 2016 CFP semifinal against the Washington Huskies at the Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

15. Indianapolis Colts

15

Tim Williams

OLB, Alabama

It really doesn’t matter where Ryan Grigson and Chuck Pagano start. The entire Indianapolis Colts defense needs help from front to back. Often the best way to start such a reconstruction is through the pass rush. Robert Mathis has retired. Erik Walden, their best rusher this year is into his 30s. This team has to find a young body they can put on the edge and build around. Lucky for them this draft is stacked with options.

Since the Alabama route has brought them some good fortune lately with Ryan Kelly, the Colts go that way again with Tim Williams. The outside linebacker was a definite presence that offenses struggled to contain. His burst, aggressiveness and ability to bend the edge often forced quarterbacks to either step up or be dropped for a sack. This has overshadowed his steady ability to keep contain and stop the run. He’d make a fine addition.

October 1, 2016; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley (98) brings down Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

October 1, 2016; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley (98) brings down Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

16. Baltimore Ravens

16

Takkarist McKinley

OLB, UCLA

How much longer can the Baltimore Ravens hope to lean on Terrell Suggs? He has been their primary pass rusher for years but it’s clear age is starting to catch up to him. Elvis Dumervil as well. There is no young presence at outside linebacker ready to take the torch. This can’t be allowed to continue. Not if they want to keep pace in the AFC North with Pittsburgh. This class is stacked with rushers, so they must take advantage.

Takkarist McKinley has hovered in the background for some time. Not surprising given the competition and how poorly the year went for UCLA. That didn’t stop him from making an impact though. He showcased the kind of athleticism and burst 3-4 outside linebackers are required to have with 10 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 2016. This kid knows how to penetrate the backfield and make things happen. Baltimore can get on board with that.

Oct 15, 2016; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs past Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Thomas Brown (26) during the game at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2016; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs past Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Thomas Brown (26) during the game at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

17. Washington Redskins

17

Dalvin Cook

RB, Florida State

If the Washington Redskins are going to move forward with Kirk Cousins at quarterback, they have to accept this reality. He’s never going to be that player who carries the offense on his back. He is a talent who can be really good, but only when he has the proper tools to make it happen. Give him good receivers and a running game, he’ll put up numbers in considerable amounts. Leave the cupboard bare? Don’t expect miracles like Dan Marino or Andrew Luck pulled off.

In that context it is not a bad idea at all for Washington to lock up Florida State running back Dalvin Cook. He is instantly the best running back they’ll have by a mile and the type of weapon that forces defenses to track him on every single play. He’s that versatile. A fast, athletic and tough runner who is dangerous in space. Send him out on a five-yard swing pass and he’ll turn it into a 50-yard touchdown. Just get the ball into his hands and let him create.

2017 NFL Draft John Ross

18. Tennessee Titans

18

John Ross

WR, Washington

Marcus Mariota and his success are paramount now for the Titans. Their playoff hopes were crushed when he went down. Making sure he picks up right where he left off would be big for them. A great way to help that along is having more weapons in place when he’s ready for action. Though the receivers have done fairly well this year, it’s not a group that is big on front line talent. There isn’t a true target that defenses have to fear.

John Ross was definitely that for Washington all season long. Don’t be fooled by the shorter frame. He’s a fast, athletic and agile receiver who will burn defensive backs if they give him even a small opening. He runs crisp routes and displays a strong pair of hands. Getting him the football usually results in big plays for an offense. That is something the Titans have been missing from the receiver position.

Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard (88) runs the ball while guarded by Clemson Tigers safety Jadar Johnson (18) during the fourth quarter in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard (88) runs the ball while guarded by Clemson Tigers safety Jadar Johnson (18) during the fourth quarter in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19

O.J. Howard

TE, Alabama

Like the Titans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers know they’re in the critical stage of trying to find quality weapons to put around their prized young franchise quarterback. Jameis Winston has made due with mostly role players outside of Mike Evans at wide receiver. Though dangerous as a tandem, that’s not the way this team is going to emerge as contenders in the NFC South. Another option is needed in that passing game.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins was a bust at tight end, so finding another option is certainly on the table. O.J. Howard once again proved in the national championship game that he can be a dynamic receiving threat when the game plan centers around him. He’s a big athlete with a basketball-type body who can run with speed but plays a physical game. Linebackers can keep up with him and safeties are outmatched by his size.

Dec 31, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74) works at the line of scrimmage during the third quarter in the 2016 CFP Semifinal Washington Huskies at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

20. Denver Broncos

20

Cam Robinson

OT, Alabama

For the first time in years, the Denver Broncos offensive line has become a liability to the team. That was never the case under Mike Shanahan or John Fox. Now the team is left scrambling to try and fix this problem before they trot their former 1st round pick Paxton Lynch onto the field. It really doesn’t matter where they focus. Guard and tackle could both use some attention. In the end it’s never a bad idea to start outside though.

Cam Robinson is going to be one of the polarizing players in the entire draft. He has the look of an NFL tackle from his size, length and solid kick step. The problems lay in his overall athleticism and off-the-field problems. Some see him as a tackle, others a guard. One thing is clear though. He’s a classic Alabama blocker in that he can bully defenders with his power. If the Broncos want to run the football, then putting him on the field will have a big impact.

Oct 15, 2015; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (90) celebrates after a tackle in the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins in a NCAA football game at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2015; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (90) celebrates after a tackle in the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins in a NCAA football game at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

21. Detroit Lions

21

Solomon Thomas

DE, Stanford

The Detroit Lions are learning that the success of their defense really has run through defensive end Ezekiel Ansah more than ever. When the defensive end is active and getting pressure, everything they do becomes more effective. When he struggles or doesn’t play, opponents often march up and down the field. A smart thing for this team to do would be to find another body for their front who can force offenses to devote extra blockers like with Ndamukong Suh.

Solomon Thomas was a stud long before but he introduced himself to a national audience when he single handedly ruined the Sun Bowl dreams of North Carolina. Top QB prospect Mitch Trubisky was introduced first-hand to the sheer power, violence, relentlessness and will that Thomas plays with. To say nothing of his considerable quickness and underscored burst. Put him and Ansah together? QBs may have trouble sleeping before going into Ford Field.

Nov 12, 2016; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Teez Tabor (31) works out prior to the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2016; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Teez Tabor (31) works out prior to the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

22. Miami Dolphins

22

Teez Tabor

CB, Florida

Sometimes the needs of a team can be overshadowed by the best player on the board. The Miami Dolphins aren’t hurting too bad at the cornerback position with veteran Byron Maxwell and promising youngster Xavien Howard. Still, it’s not the deepest group in the world and a team can never have enough solid cornerbacks who can play good coverage and force turnovers. Especially when the defensive line is getting old.

Teez Tabor is a talented young man out of Florida who somehow slips to #22. Most believed he could be one of the first corners taken thanks to his mix of size, athleticism and instinct for playing the football in the air. Put him in that secondary and the Dolphins would have a trio of corner with high quality skills. That would instantly reduce the pressure on the front four to make all the plays. It will also be insurance in case Maxwell or Howard regress.

Nov 26, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end David Njoku (86) hauls in a touchdown catch in front of Duke Blue Devils cornerback Mark Gilbert (28) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami won 40-21. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 26, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end David Njoku (86) hauls in a touchdown catch in front of Duke Blue Devils cornerback Mark Gilbert (28) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami won 40-21. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

23. New York Giants

23

David Njoku

TE, Miami Fl.

Things couldn’t have gone worse for the New York Giants in the wild card playoff against Green Bay, and the offense was at the heart of the problem. The Packers knew that if they could frustrate Odell Beckham Jr., the odds were good that Eli Manning wouldn’t be able to respond give how limited his other weapons have been. They couldn’t run and also haven’t gotten much out of the tight end position as well. New York has to find a way to ease the pressure on Beckham.

David Njoku has steadily climbed boards in recent weeks as his tape continues to make the rounds. People are seeing a big body who can run like a running back but catch like a wide receiver. Njoku is good at getting himself open but is even better after the catch. He attacks defenders and doesn’t go down easily. This is the kind of aggressive style New York needs more of. Besides that Eli has always preferred to have a quality tight end at his disposal.

2017 NFL Draft Caleb Brantley

24. Oakland Raiders

24

Caleb Brantley

DT, Florida

One of the things that aren’t talked about much in regards to the Oakland Raiders defense is how little they get out of their interior pass rush. Indeed the duties of sacking or at least pressuring the quarterback sit squarely on the shoulder of Khalil Mack and the other edge rushers. How much better (and easier) could things get for them if they were able to find a defensive tackle who could shoot gaps into the backfield and squeeze the pocket?

Caleb Brantley would give them an opportunity to find out. The Florida standout is a classic three-technique style of player in that he uses natural leverage and an explosive lower body to generate a push up the middle. He already excels at tackles for losses. It’s not a huge leap for him to learn how to properly create pressure on the quarterback. If he develops the proper arsenal of moves, it will make life so much easier on Mack and the ends.

Sep 4, 2016; Austin, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Sam Mustipher (53) and offensive lineman Quenton Nelson (56) and offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey (68) during the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2016; Austin, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Sam Mustipher (53) and offensive lineman Quenton Nelson (56) and offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey (68) during the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

25. Houston Texans

25

Quenton Nelson

OG, Notre Dame

No doubt Bill O’Brien will be searching for the first opportunity he has to get away from Brock Osweiler at quarterback. Unfortunately his position late in the 1st round makes drafting a potential starter unlikely. So until Houston finds that replacement, they’re better off improving the offense however they can. The offensive line is never a bad area to start. It hasn’t exactly been a strength for the Texans in 2016.

Being the playoff team they are, it would be ideal if they could find somebody who could start and contribute right away. Quenton Nelson is just their sort of guy. Quietly he was the best lineman on the Notre Dame front. A mix of size, power, toughness and nasty who opened holes for his running backs and rarely allowed pressure on Deshone Kizer. His technique is sound and he doesn’t make many mistakes. Sounds like an O’Brien type of guy.

2017 NFL Draft Malik McDowell

26. Green Bay Packers

26

Malik McDowell

DE, Michigan State

Traditionally Ted Thompson has always believed in getting his defensive linemen early in the draft. It may not be the most pressing need but the Green Bay Packers front line is a vital key to their success. If they can find one who is able to create pressure on the quarterback, a luxury in a 3-4 scheme, then life becomes that much easier for their linebackers and secondary. Besides, Datone Jones isn’t working out there and Kenny Clark remains an unknown.

Malik McDowell was a young talent who stood out in an otherwise bad year for Michigan State football. While a little on the thin side, his combination of length, quickness and awareness made him a hassle for offensive linemen every week. His development is still in the early stages. At times he can dominate but then disappears for a few series. Building consistency and adding a little more weight will be just the ticket to get him revved up.

Sep 24, 2016; East Lansing, MI, USA; Wisconsin offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk (65) blocks Michigan State defensive end Evan Jones (85) during the second quarter of their game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports

27. Seattle Seahawks

27

Ryan Ramczyk

OT, Wisconsin

Finding a potential franchise left tackle in a weak draft class is beyond difficult for teams. Nonetheless this is something the Seattle Seahawks must endeavor to try. George Fant is an undrafted free agent and he’s played like it for long stretches this season. The coaches have constantly had to give him help in blocking and it’s taking away from what the offense can do. Finding an upgrade at that position would be ideal.

Ryan Ramczyk has a chance to become one of the top tackle prospects in the draft, which is quite a story. A small school transfer, he started right away for Wisconsin and showcased his athletic upside as a pass protector. Run blocking is also something he can do. If his health checks out, there is good reason to consider him in the 1st round. If he can add strength to his already significant movement ability, he’ll be just what the doctor ordered in Seattle.

Nov 19, 2016; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Zander Diamont (12) is sacked by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jabrill Peppers (5) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Michigan won 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

28

Jabrill Peppers

S, Michigan

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t strangers when it comes to taking risks on defensive players. They gambled on Jack Lambert in 1974 who was considered way too light to play middle linebacker in the NFL. Years later they gambled again on a safety named Troy Polamalu, who was considered too short by many to play that position in the NFL. Belief in their culture and their coaching has carried this franchise through plenty of draft risks.

That’s why they’d be the perfect landing spot for Jabrill Peppers. His stock has sagged in recent weeks. Though considered arguably the top athlete in this draft class, his tape as a safety is lacking. He can tackle and play the run well, but he’s only got one career interception. That is a severe lack of productivity coming into a league that is pass-first. So the Steelers would be gambling that with time and development he can fulfill his potential. They have the patience and coaching to pull it off.

Oct 1, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) knocks the ball out of the hands of Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Andre Patton (88) at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

29. Atlanta Falcons

29

Marshon Lattimore

CB, Ohio State

Teams that win solely thanks to a great offense tend not to win championships very often. The Atlanta Falcons may be the latest to find out this harsh reality. Until they’re able to improve a defense that gave up 25.4 points per game and ranked 28th against the pass, their odds of winning a Super Bowl will remain low. The good news is the emergence of Vic Beasley has helped them take a big step in the right direction.

Now comes the next important step. Namely improving the secondary. Outside of Desmond Trufant the team really doesn’t have any credible options at cornerback. Marshon Lattimore is part of a strong tandem coming out of Ohio State and one who can be lost in the shuffle at times. That’s surprising given his mix of size, man coverage ability and ball skills. Some have argued he’s among the best in the class. If true, then the Falcons just got a gigantic steal.

Nov 12, 2016; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Damarea Crockett (16) runs the ball and is tackled by Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) during the second half at Faurot Field. Missouri won 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

30. Kansas City Chiefs

30

Zach Cunningham

ILB, Vanderbilt

There is a strong chance that the Kansas City Chiefs may consider a quarterback in the 1st round. Alex Smith is getting older and another year without reaching a Super Bowl might compel them to seek an upgrade. At the same time there are other areas on the roster in need of attention. Inside linebacker being among the biggest. Derrick Johnson has finally begun to show his age at 34. The team has made due without him, but in the long-term his absence will show unless they move to address it.

Vanderbilt standout Zach Cunningham could be their kind of guy. The fact he’s stood out this much on an otherwise bad roster says a lot. He’s got the size and strength to take on blocks, the instinct to anticipate where the ball is going and a consistent ability to tackle. Blitzing isn’t a problem and there doesn’t seem to be any athletic issues. Just a rock solid linebacker who does his job on every play.

Sep 5, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end DeMarcus Walker (44) rushes against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Florida State Seminoles defeated the Mississippi Rebels 45-34. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

31. Dallas Cowboys

31

Demarcus Walker

DE, Florida State

The 4-3 defense has its own complexities, but at it’s heart it’s a very simple scheme. If the front four is able to generate pressure on its own, the remaining seven players on the field are free to play coverage, making it almost impossible to pass the ball against. The Dallas Cowboys aren’t at that level yet and the primary reason is their front four wins less on talent and more on good coaching and effort. They still need to find an edge rusher who can force offenses to adjust.

Demarcus Walker may not win the prize for best athlete in this class but he would make a terrific fit for a 4-3 defensive end. He loves to play with his hand in the dirt, comes off the ball with burst and attitude and doesn’t relent in his pursuit of the football. It’s why he’s been able to rack up so many sacks and tackles for loss. Blockers find he seems to get stronger as the game gets later, which is often counter intuitive for defensive players.

Nov 26, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey (68) reacts as quarterback DeShone Kizer (not shown) scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

32. New England Patriots

32

Mike McGlinchey

OT, Notre Dame

Outstanding offensive line play has been one of the cornerstones of success for the New England Patriots during their incredible run since the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick era began way back in 2001. The team invests in their front with high draft choices all the time. Don’t expect that to change with Brady approaching his 40th birthday. His physical well-being is becoming more important to protect than ever.

Somebody like Mike McGlinchey is their exact type of football players. He’s big, strong, tough, smart and above all versatile. The Notre Dame alum is known best for playing offensive tackle but like most Irish linemen he’s well-schooled at playing multiple positions. He could easily kick inside to guard and thus the Patriots have a player on the roster who could end up being their future at tackle down the road.

Sep 30, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Christian McCaffrey (5) rushes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Husky Stadium. Washington won 44-6. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

2nd Round

  1. Cleveland Browns – Gareon Conley – CB – Ohio State
  2. San Francisco 49ers – T.J. Watt – OLB – Wisconsin
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars – Christian McCaffrey – RB – Stanford
  4. Chicago Bears – Bucky Hodges – TE – Virginia Tech
  5. Los Angeles Rams – Curtis Samuel – WR – Ohio State
  6. San Diego Chargers – Justin Evans – S – Texas A&M
  7. San Francisco 49ers (via NYJ) – JuJu Smith-Schuster – WR – USC
  8. Carolina Panthers – Cordrea Tankersley – CB – Clemson
  9. Cincinnati Bengals – Jarrad Davis – ILB – Florida
  10. New Orleans Saints – Ryan Anderson – OLB – Alabama
  11. Philadelphia Eagles – Tre’Davious White – CB – LSU
  12. Buffalo Bills – Malachi Dupre – WR – LSU
  13. Arizona Cardinals – Dede Westbrook – WR – Oklahoma
  14. Minnesota Vikings – Dan Feeney – OG – Indiana
  15. Baltimore Ravens – Marcus Williams – S – Utah
  16. Indianapolis Colts – Alvin Kamara – RB – Tennessee
  17. Washington Redskins – Budda Baker – S – Washington
  18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Chris Wormley – DT – Michigan
  19. Denver Broncos – Jordan Leggett – TE – Clemson
  20. Cleveland Browns (via PHI) – Jaleel Johnson – DT – Iowa
  21. Detroit Lions – Adoree Jackson – CB – USC
  22. Miami Dolphins – Charles Harris – DE – Missouri
  23. New York Giants – Raekwon McMillan – ILB – Ohio State
  24. Oakland Raiders – Cameron Sutton – CB – Tennessee
  25. Houston Texans – Gerald Everett – TE – South Alabama
  26. Seattle Seahawks – Carlos Watkins – DT – Clemson
  27. Green Bay Packers – D’Onta Foreman – RB – Texas
  28. Pittsburgh Steelers – Tanoh Kpassagnon – DE – Villanova
  29. Atlanta Falcons – Dawuane Smoot – DE – Illinois
  30. Kansas City Chiefs – Davis Webb – QB – Cal
  31. Dallas Cowboys – Jake Butt – TE – Michigan
  32. New England Patriots – Anthony Walker – ILB – Northwestern

Nov 5, 2016; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Carl Lawson (55) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Kyle Shurmur (14) during the fourth quarter at Jordan Hare Stadium. Auburn won 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

3rd Round

  1. Cleveland Browns – Roderick Johnson – OT – Florida State
  2. San Francisco 49ers – Adam Bisnowaty – OT – Pitt
  3. Chicago Bears – Brad Kaaya – QB – Miami Fl.
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars – Ethan Pocic – C – LSU
  5. Tennessee Titans (via LA) – Carroll Phillips – OLB – Illinois
  6. New York Jets – Carl Lawson – DE – Auburn
  7. San Diego Chargers – Taylor Moton – OT – Western Michigan
  8. Carolina Panthers – Taco Charlton – DE – Michigan
  9. Cincinnati Bengals – Garett Bolles – OT – Utah
  10. Philadelphia Eagles – Steven Taylor – OLB – Houston
  11. Buffalo Bills – Desmond King – DB – Iowa
  12. New Orleans Saints – Kendell Beckwith – ILB – LSU
  13. Arizona Cardinals – Montravius Adams – DE – Auburn
  14. Baltimore Ravens – Kai Nacua – S – BYU
  15. Indianapolis Colts – Tyrone Crowder – OG – Clemson
  16. Minnesota Vikings – Eddie Jackson – S – Alabama
  17. Washington Redskins – Wayne Gallman – RB – Clemson
  18. Denver Broncos – Damontae Kazee – CB – San Diego State
  19. Tennessee Titans – Josey Jewell – ILB – Iowa
  20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Davon Godchaux – DT – LSU
  21. Detroit Lions – Obi Melifonwu – S – Connecticut
  22. Minnesota Vikings (via MIA) – Isaiah Ford – WR – Virginia Tech
  23. New York Giants – Dion Dawkins – OT – Temple
  24. Oakland Raiders – Chidobe Awuzie – CB – Colorado
  25. Houston Texans – Chad Kelly – QB – Ole Miss
  26. Seattle Seahawks – Rasul Douglas – CB – West Virginia
  27. Green Bay Packers – Pat Elfein – OG – Ohio State
  28. Pittsburgh Steelers – Jarron Jones – DT – Notre Dame
  29. Atlanta Falcons – Charles Walker – DT – Oklahoma
  30. Kansas City Chiefs – Cooper Kupp – WR – Eastern Washington
  31. Dallas Cowboys – Evan Engram – TE – Ole Miss
  32. New England Patriots – Ryan Switzer – WR – UNC

