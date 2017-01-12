2017 NFL Mock Draft: Three Full Rounds of Mayhem
This 2017 NFL mock draft is a perfect reflection of how quickly things are changing with this upcoming class and how every team will attack it.
Per usual it’s the quarterbacks and the need for them that is driving things in a new direction. It feels like more teams are entering the fray for a new signal caller, and that inevitably will drive the stock up for the top names in this class. How will this impact the overall results? In several often unexpected ways and with rather surprising consequences both for some players and teams.
1. Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett
DE, Texas A&M
Myles Garrett is the kind of generational talent that can change the landscape of an entire half of a football team. He’s big, strong, explosive and athletic. The kind of edge rusher who would fit in any defense. Quarterback will have to know where he is at all times and even running backs won’t be able to avoid him all the time. Put him in the hands of an experience coach like Gregg Williams? It’s a quite the intriguing marriage.
2. New York Jets (via SF)
Mitch Trubisky
QB, North Carolina
Mitch Trubisky is looking more and more like the top prospect at the position in the draft. He more than anybody has the combination of high level talent (arm strength, accuracy, mobility, size) to go along with solid mechanics (release, footwork, ball placement). Doubters will harp on his lack of experience. He only started one season at North Carolina. Still, his maturity level comes across high and teammates swear by his leadership qualities.
3. Chicago Bears
Jamal Adams
S, LSU
Jamal Adams is the most well-rounded safety to come out of college in years. First and foremost he’s a big, tough kid who can be a violent striker on ball carriers around the line of scrimmage. He has the instinct to know where the ball is going before the snap and the range to go make a play on it. This can sometimes overshadow his athleticism. Adam has shown on a number of occasions he can handle covering tight ends or protecting against the deep strikes.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
Jonathan Allen
DE, Alabama
It doesn’t get much more like that than Jonathan Allen. His final two seasons at Alabama ended with a national championship appearance. He expects to win every single week and plays like it. A force up front who will sack the quarterback or get running backs in the backfield for losses. Just a large 290 lbs handful for blockers. His quickness and intelligence also allow him to play inside and outside depending on situation, adding to his value.
5. Tennessee Titans
Malik Hooker
S, Ohio State
There might not be a bigger playmaker than Malik Hooker. Drawing Ed Reed comparisons, he was a revelation this season. The roving thief of the Ohio State defense, he collected seven interceptions and returned three of them for touchdowns. His athleticism, speed, ball skills and size all stand out on tape. This despite just one full year of starting in college. One can just imagine how much better he’ll get with experience.
6. San Francisco 49ers (via NYJ)
Reuben Foster
ILB, Alabama
Top linebackers are often the answer to such a problem. How fitting then that they end up picking Reuben Foster, a young inside linebacker who is drawing comparisons to a former great by the name of Patrick Willis. Indeed he exhibits many of the same qualities. Tough, strong, smart, aware and violent. Ball carriers learn to know where he is at all times because he will flatten them if they aren’t careful. One of those coveted types who does the dirty work.
7. San Diego Chargers
Corey Davis
WR, Western Michigan
Health at wide receiver has been a real nightmare for the Chargers, making life harder on Rivers. So the best thing they can do is add more weapons to increase their depth. Corey Davis remains hovering in the background, but it won’t be long before the Western Michigan star gets his due. This young man is the total package: big, strong, good route runner, solid speed, reliable hands and a hard worker. His 6’3″ frame will be inviting for Rivers and take pressure off Keenan Allen when he returns.
8. Carolina Panthers
Leonard Fournette
RB, LSU
There is none better in the 2017 draft class than Leonard Fournette. Many view him as the best running back to come out of college since Adrian Peterson. A big guy (6’1″, 236 lbs) who has home run speed. Give him any sort of crease, he’ll find it. Get him to the second level and he has the strength and toughness to shed tacklers for big gains. Pairing him with Newton in the same backfield for 16 games a year? That is just downright unfair.
9. Cincinnati Bengals
Derek Barnett
DE, Tennessee
That could change with Derek Barnett coming to town. This kid is such a natural at getting after the quarterback. Collecting 33 sacks in three years of college certainly serves as an example. He is strong with violent hands, able to disengage from blocks without losing forward momentum. He has snap anticipation and good burst off the line. Though not a premier athlete, he moves well for his size and is a true hunter.
10. Buffalo Bills
Deshone Kizer
QB, Notre Dame
Doug Whaley seems to favor quarterbacks with size, mobility and a big arm. Odds are he’ll fall in love with Deshone Kizer. Scouts have been doing that for two years. His skill set is quite intoxicating. When Kizer really cuts it loose he can fit a ball into some incredibly tight windows. The arm strength is for real and he’s also a threat as a runner. Thus far his problems have been an ability to throw accurately under pressure and diagnose coverages quickly. With better coaching and protection that should improve.
11. New Orleans Saints
Quincy Wilson
CB, Florida
The fact that they tried to trade for Joe Haden says it all. So drafting Quincy Wilson would be the least surprising move in the draft. He fits the type of aggressive defense the Saints like to play. He can survive by himself on the outside due to his size, athleticism and ball skills. Press-man guys who can get their hands on the football. That is what the NFL has become in the past decade. Wilson is the prototype.
12. Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson
QB, Clemson
Deshaun Watson and RGIII are similar in man ways from size to athleticism, throwing style and arm strength. Where Watson differs is his unrelenting pursuit of victory. The young man has lost just two games in two years and now has a national title under his belt. When he’s in a rhythm, with his mobility and playmaking instinct it’s a nightmare trying to stop him. The question is can the Browns give him the tools to work with.
13. Arizona Cardinals
Patrick Mahomes
QB, Texas Tech
Patrick Mahomes is the ideal choice for them in many regards. He’s got an elite-caliber arm, able to fire 50-yard frozen ropes down the field on the run with frightening accuracy at times. He’s tall and showcases far more mobility than Palmer ever had. The problem is he’s just not ready. Mahomes still plays too much of a backyard style. He need time to work on it and he still hasn’t figured out how to live to fight on the next down. A year learning under Palmer and Arians is exactly what he needs.
14. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN)
Mike Williams
WR, Clemson
Having Mike Williams on the board would be a boon. The Clemson standout has become the #1 target people expected him to be. No receiver in the country has a more palatable skill set. He’s 6’3″ with explosive leaping ability, great hand-eye coordination and deceptive speed. His hands are reliable as proven by the many big catches he’s made for Deshaun Watson. Every QB loves having a big, athletic target who can run. He and Wentz will get along just fine.
15. Indianapolis Colts
Tim Williams
OLB, Alabama
Since the Alabama route has brought them some good fortune lately with Ryan Kelly, the Colts go that way again with Tim Williams. The outside linebacker was a definite presence that offenses struggled to contain. His burst, aggressiveness and ability to bend the edge often forced quarterbacks to either step up or be dropped for a sack. This has overshadowed his steady ability to keep contain and stop the run. He’d make a fine addition.
16. Baltimore Ravens
Takkarist McKinley
OLB, UCLA
Takkarist McKinley has hovered in the background for some time. Not surprising given the competition and how poorly the year went for UCLA. That didn’t stop him from making an impact though. He showcased the kind of athleticism and burst 3-4 outside linebackers are required to have with 10 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 2016. This kid knows how to penetrate the backfield and make things happen. Baltimore can get on board with that.
17. Washington Redskins
Dalvin Cook
RB, Florida State
In that context it is not a bad idea at all for Washington to lock up Florida State running back Dalvin Cook. He is instantly the best running back they’ll have by a mile and the type of weapon that forces defenses to track him on every single play. He’s that versatile. A fast, athletic and tough runner who is dangerous in space. Send him out on a five-yard swing pass and he’ll turn it into a 50-yard touchdown. Just get the ball into his hands and let him create.
18. Tennessee Titans
John Ross
WR, Washington
John Ross was definitely that for Washington all season long. Don’t be fooled by the shorter frame. He’s a fast, athletic and agile receiver who will burn defensive backs if they give him even a small opening. He runs crisp routes and displays a strong pair of hands. Getting him the football usually results in big plays for an offense. That is something the Titans have been missing from the receiver position.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
O.J. Howard
TE, Alabama
Austin Seferian-Jenkins was a bust at tight end, so finding another option is certainly on the table. O.J. Howard once again proved in the national championship game that he can be a dynamic receiving threat when the game plan centers around him. He’s a big athlete with a basketball-type body who can run with speed but plays a physical game. Linebackers can keep up with him and safeties are outmatched by his size.
20. Denver Broncos
Cam Robinson
OT, Alabama
Cam Robinson is going to be one of the polarizing players in the entire draft. He has the look of an NFL tackle from his size, length and solid kick step. The problems lay in his overall athleticism and off-the-field problems. Some see him as a tackle, others a guard. One thing is clear though. He’s a classic Alabama blocker in that he can bully defenders with his power. If the Broncos want to run the football, then putting him on the field will have a big impact.
21. Detroit Lions
Solomon Thomas
DE, Stanford
Solomon Thomas was a stud long before but he introduced himself to a national audience when he single handedly ruined the Sun Bowl dreams of North Carolina. Top QB prospect Mitch Trubisky was introduced first-hand to the sheer power, violence, relentlessness and will that Thomas plays with. To say nothing of his considerable quickness and underscored burst. Put him and Ansah together? QBs may have trouble sleeping before going into Ford Field.
22. Miami Dolphins
Teez Tabor
CB, Florida
Teez Tabor is a talented young man out of Florida who somehow slips to #22. Most believed he could be one of the first corners taken thanks to his mix of size, athleticism and instinct for playing the football in the air. Put him in that secondary and the Dolphins would have a trio of corner with high quality skills. That would instantly reduce the pressure on the front four to make all the plays. It will also be insurance in case Maxwell or Howard regress.
23. New York Giants
David Njoku
TE, Miami Fl.
David Njoku has steadily climbed boards in recent weeks as his tape continues to make the rounds. People are seeing a big body who can run like a running back but catch like a wide receiver. Njoku is good at getting himself open but is even better after the catch. He attacks defenders and doesn’t go down easily. This is the kind of aggressive style New York needs more of. Besides that Eli has always preferred to have a quality tight end at his disposal.
24. Oakland Raiders
Caleb Brantley
DT, Florida
Caleb Brantley would give them an opportunity to find out. The Florida standout is a classic three-technique style of player in that he uses natural leverage and an explosive lower body to generate a push up the middle. He already excels at tackles for losses. It’s not a huge leap for him to learn how to properly create pressure on the quarterback. If he develops the proper arsenal of moves, it will make life so much easier on Mack and the ends.
25. Houston Texans
Quenton Nelson
OG, Notre Dame
Being the playoff team they are, it would be ideal if they could find somebody who could start and contribute right away. Quenton Nelson is just their sort of guy. Quietly he was the best lineman on the Notre Dame front. A mix of size, power, toughness and nasty who opened holes for his running backs and rarely allowed pressure on Deshone Kizer. His technique is sound and he doesn’t make many mistakes. Sounds like an O’Brien type of guy.
26. Green Bay Packers
Malik McDowell
DE, Michigan State
Malik McDowell was a young talent who stood out in an otherwise bad year for Michigan State football. While a little on the thin side, his combination of length, quickness and awareness made him a hassle for offensive linemen every week. His development is still in the early stages. At times he can dominate but then disappears for a few series. Building consistency and adding a little more weight will be just the ticket to get him revved up.
27. Seattle Seahawks
Ryan Ramczyk
OT, Wisconsin
Ryan Ramczyk has a chance to become one of the top tackle prospects in the draft, which is quite a story. A small school transfer, he started right away for Wisconsin and showcased his athletic upside as a pass protector. Run blocking is also something he can do. If his health checks out, there is good reason to consider him in the 1st round. If he can add strength to his already significant movement ability, he’ll be just what the doctor ordered in Seattle.
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
Jabrill Peppers
S, Michigan
That’s why they’d be the perfect landing spot for Jabrill Peppers. His stock has sagged in recent weeks. Though considered arguably the top athlete in this draft class, his tape as a safety is lacking. He can tackle and play the run well, but he’s only got one career interception. That is a severe lack of productivity coming into a league that is pass-first. So the Steelers would be gambling that with time and development he can fulfill his potential. They have the patience and coaching to pull it off.
29. Atlanta Falcons
Marshon Lattimore
CB, Ohio State
Now comes the next important step. Namely improving the secondary. Outside of Desmond Trufant the team really doesn’t have any credible options at cornerback. Marshon Lattimore is part of a strong tandem coming out of Ohio State and one who can be lost in the shuffle at times. That’s surprising given his mix of size, man coverage ability and ball skills. Some have argued he’s among the best in the class. If true, then the Falcons just got a gigantic steal.
30. Kansas City Chiefs
Zach Cunningham
ILB, Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt standout Zach Cunningham could be their kind of guy. The fact he’s stood out this much on an otherwise bad roster says a lot. He’s got the size and strength to take on blocks, the instinct to anticipate where the ball is going and a consistent ability to tackle. Blitzing isn’t a problem and there doesn’t seem to be any athletic issues. Just a rock solid linebacker who does his job on every play.
31. Dallas Cowboys
Demarcus Walker
DE, Florida State
Demarcus Walker may not win the prize for best athlete in this class but he would make a terrific fit for a 4-3 defensive end. He loves to play with his hand in the dirt, comes off the ball with burst and attitude and doesn’t relent in his pursuit of the football. It’s why he’s been able to rack up so many sacks and tackles for loss. Blockers find he seems to get stronger as the game gets later, which is often counter intuitive for defensive players.
32. New England Patriots
Mike McGlinchey
OT, Notre Dame
Somebody like Mike McGlinchey is their exact type of football players. He’s big, strong, tough, smart and above all versatile. The Notre Dame alum is known best for playing offensive tackle but like most Irish linemen he’s well-schooled at playing multiple positions. He could easily kick inside to guard and thus the Patriots have a player on the roster who could end up being their future at tackle down the road.
2nd Round
- Cleveland Browns – Gareon Conley – CB – Ohio State
- San Francisco 49ers – T.J. Watt – OLB – Wisconsin
- Jacksonville Jaguars – Christian McCaffrey – RB – Stanford
- Chicago Bears – Bucky Hodges – TE – Virginia Tech
- Los Angeles Rams – Curtis Samuel – WR – Ohio State
- San Diego Chargers – Justin Evans – S – Texas A&M
- San Francisco 49ers (via NYJ) – JuJu Smith-Schuster – WR – USC
- Carolina Panthers – Cordrea Tankersley – CB – Clemson
- Cincinnati Bengals – Jarrad Davis – ILB – Florida
- New Orleans Saints – Ryan Anderson – OLB – Alabama
- Philadelphia Eagles – Tre’Davious White – CB – LSU
- Buffalo Bills – Malachi Dupre – WR – LSU
- Arizona Cardinals – Dede Westbrook – WR – Oklahoma
- Minnesota Vikings – Dan Feeney – OG – Indiana
- Baltimore Ravens – Marcus Williams – S – Utah
- Indianapolis Colts – Alvin Kamara – RB – Tennessee
- Washington Redskins – Budda Baker – S – Washington
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Chris Wormley – DT – Michigan
- Denver Broncos – Jordan Leggett – TE – Clemson
- Cleveland Browns (via PHI) – Jaleel Johnson – DT – Iowa
- Detroit Lions – Adoree Jackson – CB – USC
- Miami Dolphins – Charles Harris – DE – Missouri
- New York Giants – Raekwon McMillan – ILB – Ohio State
- Oakland Raiders – Cameron Sutton – CB – Tennessee
- Houston Texans – Gerald Everett – TE – South Alabama
- Seattle Seahawks – Carlos Watkins – DT – Clemson
- Green Bay Packers – D’Onta Foreman – RB – Texas
- Pittsburgh Steelers – Tanoh Kpassagnon – DE – Villanova
- Atlanta Falcons – Dawuane Smoot – DE – Illinois
- Kansas City Chiefs – Davis Webb – QB – Cal
- Dallas Cowboys – Jake Butt – TE – Michigan
- New England Patriots – Anthony Walker – ILB – Northwestern
3rd Round
- Cleveland Browns – Roderick Johnson – OT – Florida State
- San Francisco 49ers – Adam Bisnowaty – OT – Pitt
- Chicago Bears – Brad Kaaya – QB – Miami Fl.
- Jacksonville Jaguars – Ethan Pocic – C – LSU
- Tennessee Titans (via LA) – Carroll Phillips – OLB – Illinois
- New York Jets – Carl Lawson – DE – Auburn
- San Diego Chargers – Taylor Moton – OT – Western Michigan
- Carolina Panthers – Taco Charlton – DE – Michigan
- Cincinnati Bengals – Garett Bolles – OT – Utah
- Philadelphia Eagles – Steven Taylor – OLB – Houston
- Buffalo Bills – Desmond King – DB – Iowa
- New Orleans Saints – Kendell Beckwith – ILB – LSU
- Arizona Cardinals – Montravius Adams – DE – Auburn
- Baltimore Ravens – Kai Nacua – S – BYU
- Indianapolis Colts – Tyrone Crowder – OG – Clemson
- Minnesota Vikings – Eddie Jackson – S – Alabama
- Washington Redskins – Wayne Gallman – RB – Clemson
- Denver Broncos – Damontae Kazee – CB – San Diego State
- Tennessee Titans – Josey Jewell – ILB – Iowa
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Davon Godchaux – DT – LSU
- Detroit Lions – Obi Melifonwu – S – Connecticut
- Minnesota Vikings (via MIA) – Isaiah Ford – WR – Virginia Tech
- New York Giants – Dion Dawkins – OT – Temple
- Oakland Raiders – Chidobe Awuzie – CB – Colorado
- Houston Texans – Chad Kelly – QB – Ole Miss
- Seattle Seahawks – Rasul Douglas – CB – West Virginia
- Green Bay Packers – Pat Elfein – OG – Ohio State
- Pittsburgh Steelers – Jarron Jones – DT – Notre Dame
- Atlanta Falcons – Charles Walker – DT – Oklahoma
- Kansas City Chiefs – Cooper Kupp – WR – Eastern Washington
- Dallas Cowboys – Evan Engram – TE – Ole Miss
- New England Patriots – Ryan Switzer – WR – UNC
