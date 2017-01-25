2017 NFL Mock Draft: Senior Bowl Week

This is an updated 2017 NFL Mock draft that hits right in the middle of the all-important Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl is an important event that typically forces changes in everyone’s 2017 NFL Mock draft. This happens because it gives NFL personnel a chance to get a closer look at prospect they might not having had time to study.

It also gives small-school prospects an opportunity to match up against better competition. Over the years we have seen small school guys like Carson Wentz and Eric Fisher raise their draft status. This year prospects such as Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp, Villanova’s Tanoh Kpassagnon, Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp and Taywan Taylor are looking to do the same.

The ability to help your draft stock at the Senior Bowl wasn’t enough to get Clemson’s Deshaun Watson to accept his invite. He even resisted the Cleveland Browns efforts to get him to attend. Only time will tell if Watson’s decision will come back to haunt him.

In the past, we seen A.J. McCarron passed on several team’s big boards when he decided to sit out of the Senior Bowl.

This updated mock draft doesn’t punish Watson for his decision as he comes off the board very early.

1. Cleveland Browns- Myles Garrett, Edge, Texas A&M

Myles Garrett has been on the top of my big board from day one and makes the most sense for the Cleveland Browns and the No. 1 pick. He’s the best prospect in the draft and the one with the most overall potential.

Garrett is a dynamic pass rusher who can get to the quarterback using his speed, power and effort. He’s a franchise building piece and would give the Browns a difference maker on the roster.

Cleveland got good production from Emmanuel Ogbah during his rookie season and combining him with Garrett would give them a great 1-2 punch. They also have Danny Shelton on the interior who will serve as the team’s run stuffer.

The combination of Garrett, Ogbah and Shelton would be one of the more exciting defensive lines in the NFL. You can also throw in Carl Nassib who showed flashes of being a top-end pass rusher when healthy.

This is a case of going with the best player available and not focusing on need. Cleveland does need to find a franchise quarterback but this year’s class doesn’t have a clear-cut option. Things might have been a little different if Deshaun Watson accepted the Senior Bowl invite and won of the Browns’ coaching staff.

2. San Francisco 49ers- Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

Deshaun Watson is my top-rated quarterback prospect and the only one I see worthy of a 1st round pick. However, I have him rated outside my top-30 prospects which means this would be a major reach for the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers are one of several teams that desperately need a long-term answer at the quarterback position. They are also a team that will have a new offensive-minded head coach in Kyle Shannahan taking over.

It makes sense that if one team reaches on a quarterback it would be the 49ers. Watson gets the edge here because he’s a proven winner, has the physical traits needed to succeed and is riding the positive vides he created during his National Championship game performance.

This is one of the dilemmas of a mock draft as a large majority of scouts and evaluators have the quarterbacks rated much higher. Nobody is perfect and I could be completely wrong on my evaluations.

If the 49ers pass on a quarterback they could go in several different directions. They have needs at basically every position except for defensive line and running back. The best option for them might be to search for a team willing to trade up.

3. Chicago Bears- Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

The Chicago Bears are another team that could look at selecting one of the quarterback prospects. They are likely to move on from Jay Cutler which would leave them with starting options like Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley.

However, John Fox is a veteran coach who is on the hot seat and needs to win now. It’s likely he’ll push general manager Ryan Pace to go with a veteran quarterback and grab one of the highly touted defensive prospects.

Jonathan Allen would be a great fit for the Bears and give them one of the more intriguing defensive fronts in football. Allen is a power player who can control the line of scrimmage and generate pressure on the quarterback.

He’d line up nicely alongside Eddie Goldman and Akiem Hicks. Allen’s ability as a run stuffer would also help ease the load on rookie linebacker Leonard Floyd who was overpowered at times.

Chicago could also use the No. 3 pick on LSU’s Jamal Adams or Clemson’s Mike Williams. Adams would fill the team’s need for a playmaker in the secondary. Williams would serve as a replacement for Alshon Jeffery and insurance for the injured Kevin White.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars- Jamal Adams, S, LSU

The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t have a lot of spots on the roster where they lack young talent. This makes it difficult to predict where they might lean with the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Ideally, they will target the best player available at a position where the player won’t be blocked.

Jamal Adams is an in-the-box safety who also features the ability to play come centerfield. He’s an explosive athlete who makes plays from sideline to sideline. Adams would fit in at the safety position where Jacksonville can allow him to be aggressive.

It would also give the Jaguars two dynamic players in the secondary with Adams and Jalen Ramsey.

Jacksonville’s biggest need is along the offensive line, but there isn’t a player worthy of the No. 4 pick in this draft. They could look to trade down several spots and address this need or go in a completely different direction.

The one prospect who’s getting some love at this spot is LSU’s Leonard Fournette. He’d give the team a game-changing running back who can move the chains and take pressure off of Blake Bortles. Fournette is an elite talent who can justify coming off the board this early.

5. Tennessee Titans (via LAR)- Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

Mike Williams is my top-rated offensive player and someone who projects as a No. 1 receiver in the NFL. In fact, I had him rated as a top-10 prospect last year until he hurt his neck early in the season. Williams is a difference maker and capable of making an early impact.

Adding Williams to the mix would give the Tennessee Titans a No. 1 target for quarterback Marcus Maroita. Williams’ ability to high point the football, stretch the field and create after the catch makes life easier on his quarterback.

Tennessee is a great fit for Williams because they have the offensive line and running game to provide him with one-on-one opportunities. Opposing defenses can’t pull defenders out of the box to help on Williams with DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry in the backfield.

The Titans could also look to upgrade their secondary which is one of the worst in the NFL. They have needs at both the safety and cornerback position. LSU’s Jamal Adams, Washington’s Sidney Jones, Ohio State’s Malik Hooker and Marshon Lattimore are all options.

Hooker would be a nice fit as someone who excels in coverage. He’s someone who will continue to rise up draft boards during the draft process.

6. New York Jets- O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

This is the first surprise of my mock draft with the New York Jets adding a dynamic tight end in O.J. Howard. New York is a team that’s on the cusp of a total rebuild and need to start collecting talent across the board.

Howard would be a interesting option as someone capable of creating mismatches in the passing game. The tight end position doesn’t carry as much value as others in the league, but Howard is special and could have a Gronkowski-like impact.

He has elite size and length for the position which allows him to high point the football. Howard is an explosive athlete that can outpace defenders and create in space. Alabama didn’t need to feature him in their offense, but he has the talent to be a team’s go-to offensive player.

The fact that he’s an accomplished run blocker only adds to his value. Howard never needs to leave the field and is someone who opposing defenses will fear.

New York has plenty of other needs that they could see drafting a tight end as a luxury pick. Prospects like LSU’s Leonard Fournette, Alabama’s Reuben Foster and Tim Williams are other options for the Jets.

7. Los Angeles Chargers- Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

There is already talk that the Los Angeles Chargers are in love with Ohio State’s Malik Hooker. It’s one of those situations that makes a ton of sense in terms of team need and player value. Hooker has as much upside as any defender in this draft class.

Los Angeles has done a great job improving their talent on the defensive side of the ball. The addition of Joey Bosa took the defense to another level and Hooker could be the final piece to make this one of the top defenses in the league.

Hooker’s specialty is patrolling the deep middle of the defense. He uses his top-end speed and instincts to make plays from sideline to sideline. However, it’s his ball skills and ability to create turnovers that makes him a special prospect.

The Chargers could also turn their attention to the offensive side of the ball. They could use help at the receiver position and along the offensive line. An explosive and reliable target like Western Michigan’s Corey Davis would add another dimension to the offense.

Their issues along the offensive line won’t be solved with this pick as there isn’t a prospect worthy of this spot.

8. Carolina Panthers- Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

The Carolina Panthers believe that the defensive line is the key to a defenses success. This is why they were willing to part ways with Josh Norman last offseason. Things didn’t work out as planned, but one down year won’t change the team’s philosophy.

Solomon Thomas is a rising prospect who has a knack for making plays behind the line of scrimmage. He features an explosive first step, powerful hands and the burst needed to wreak havoc. This is a versatile player who can shift from defensive tackle to defensive end.

Adding Thomas to a defensive line that features Kawann Short, Star Lotulelei and Kony Ealy would help the Panthers defense get back on track.

If last year’s issues have changed the Panthers thinking then they have a great opportunity to improve their secondary. The 2017 NFL Draft is loaded with high-end cornerback and safety talent. They could target someone like Ohio State’s Marshon Lattimore, Washington’s Sidney Jones or Florida’s Jalen Tabor with this pick.

There’s some thinking that the Panthers might want to give Cam Newton some help on offense. This could come in the form of Leonard Fournette who’d represent a major upgrade over the aging Jonathan Stewart.

9. Cincinnati Bengals- Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

Reuben Foster is one of my favorite players in this draft and someone who is a plug-and-play prospect. He’s a tone setter who will instantly become the defensive leader for whatever team selects him. The issue for Foster is that a lot teams devalue the inside linebacker position and don’t feel it’s worth a top-10 pick.

Marvin Lewis, a defensive minded coach, will likely see things differently than the rest of the league. He’s someone who worked with Ray Lewis and knows the impact an aggressive middle linebacker can have on a team.

Foster would represent a talent upgrade and a more reliable option to Vontaze Burfict. The two players could even stay on the field together with Burfict bumping to the outside.

Cincinnati could use this pick to upgrade the talent at wide receiver or along the defensive line. They need help in the pass-rush department where they ranked in the lower half of the league with 33 sacks. Alabama’s Tim Williams and UCLA’s Takkarist McKinley would be nice additions.

I’d love to see the Bengals take a long look at Miami’s David Njoku as a substitute for Tyler Eifert. Njoku is an elite athlete with the potential to be a game changer. Eifert’s injury history is a major concern and the Bengals need to play ahead.

10. Buffalo Bills- Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

Sammy Watkins is a top of the line wide receiver and true difference maker when he’s on the field. The problem is that he’s been unable to stay healthy and the lingering foot issues are a major cause for concern. It’s time for the Buffalo Bills to consider adding another pass-catching option to both complement Watkins and potentially replace him.

Corey Davis is a polished receiver who has the explosiveness to stretch the field. Playing at Western Michigan kind of hid his talent and resulted in him not getting nearly as much attention as he deserves.

This is a well-rounded prospect who runs crisp routes and creates easy separation. He isn’t afraid to work across the middle and has the ability to create yards after the catch. Davis is also a deep threat who tracks the ball and outpaces defenders.

Buffalo is facing major question marks at the quarterback position and would be wise to get some weapons in place.

The situation on defensive side of the ball is something worth monitoring for the Bills. However, the move from Rex Ryan to Sean McDermott could be the answer to the team’s issues. There’s going to be a scheme and personality change coming on that side of the ball.

11. New Orleans Saints- Tim Williams, Edge, Alabama

The New Orleans Saints need to add more difference makers on the defensive side of the ball. Alabama’s Tim Williams is the most explosive edge rusher in the 2017 NFL Draft and someone capable of immediately hitting the double-digit sack mark.

Williams uses his snap awareness, explosive first step and closing speed to make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. He’s routinely the first guy off the snap and easily works his way into the backfield.

His speed sets Williams up to use several different pass rush moves. He knows when he has the blocker off balance and when to use a power rush. Williams also features excellent change of direction ability which helps him counter inside.

Alabama mainly asked Williams to focus on rushing the quarterback, but he showed the ability to both support the run and drop into coverage. He’s a more powerful player than his stature and reputation say.

There is some talk that Williams has off-field issues that could result in a fall on draft day. However, nothing concrete has surfaced to this point.

New Orleans could also use this pick to upgrade the talent in the secondary. There are tons of high-end cornerback prospect who’d fit at this spot.

12. Cleveland Browns (via Phi)- Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

The Cleveland Browns are in the market for a quarterback and absolutely could use this pick to address that need. However, they could go in a safer direction by selecting Leonard Fournette. He’d solidify their ground game as someone capable of carrying the load.

Fournette is a difference maker who can grind out the tough yards, break off long runs and contribute in the passing game. He would represent a great building block for when the Browns do find the right fit at quarterback.

Cleveland could also use this pick to continue building on the defensive side of the ball. A cornerback like Washington’s Sidney Jones would give them a potential No. 1 cornerback and a playmaker.

This mock has the Browns grabbing Myles Garrett with the top pick. His ability to generate pressure will force the quarterback to make poor throws where a ballhawk like Jones will pounce. Creating turnovers is the name of the game for every defense in the NFL.

An outside the box option would be Alabama’s Cam Robinson. He’d fit at the right tackle position and provide some physicality to the offensive line. Robinson could also serve as the long-term replacement for Joe Thomas.

13. Arizona Cardinals- Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

The Arizona Cardinals are facing a bit of a cross roads as they must decide if this roster has enough to make a Super Bowl run. This all depends on how they feel about Carson Palmer and whether he has enough left in the tank.

I’m betting on them giving it one more go which means they will look to address an immediate need. Arizona’s secondary was exposed by teams willing to completely avoid Patrick Peterson’s side of the field.

They need to find a capable No. 2 cornerback who can make teams think twice about avoiding Peterson. Washington’s Sidney Jones is a perfect fit for the job as a cornerback who has exceptional cover ability and ball skills.

Jones is an aggressive defender who isn’t afraid to jump a route. He has the hands and awareness needed to create turnovers. Adding Jones to the mix would make it harder for opposing offenses to completely ignore Peterson.

Of course, the other option would be for the Cardinals to select one of the talented but raw quarterback prospects. This would be a forward-thinking move that would do little to help the team’s immediate chances to succeed.

14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Min)- Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

The Philadelphia Eagles need to come out of this offseason having made major upgrades at the cornerback position. They could venture into the free agent market, but will be in prime position to land a top-end corner with the No. 14 pick.

Marshon Lattimore is a 3rd-year Sophomore who quickly showed his potential as a lockdown corner. He features excellent size, speed and length for the position. Lattimore is a fluid athlete capable of staying in-phase with his target.

He’d immediately be the team’s top cornerback and one of the more talented players on the entire defense.

Philadelphia will also need to consider using this pick to provide some weapons for Carson Wentz. The rookie quarterback enjoyed a successful rookie season despite issues along the offensive line, a lack of a running game and drops by his receivers.

This mock draft doesn’t fall in favor of the Eagles going in this direction with receivers like Mike Williams and Corey Davis already off the board. Leonard Fournette is also unavailable and I don’t have Florida State’s Davlin Cook rated this highly.

Philadelphia could look at someone like Cam Robinson if they feel like Lane Johnson is unreliable and suspension-prone.

15. Indianapolis Colts- Takkarist McKinley, Edge, UCLA

The Indianapolis Colts franchise is a state of flux thanks to recent firing of General Manager Ryan Grigson. It’s wise to expect changes on the way this team drafts and evaluates players. The biggest thing will be how the new general manager evaluates the current roster.

Recently, Grigson used a lot of resources to address the offensive line. The results have been mix with several players looking like potential busts. However, last year’s draft class provided some optimism with Ryan Kelly, Joe Haeg and Le’Raven Clark showing promise.

This means that the new general manager can focus his attention on upgrading the talent on defense. That task should start with finding someone capable of generating pressure off the edge.

Takkarist McKinley is an explosive athlete who has the burst needed to get after the quarterback. He plays with a non-stop motor which helps him chase down quarterbacks all over the field. McKinley would represent an immediate upgrade at the position.

Indianapolis’ secondary is another area of concern where they need help at both cornerback and safety. The No. 15 pick is a prime spot to land a difference making cornerback and potentially a top-end safety.

16. Baltimore Ravens- Jalen Tabor, CB, Florida

The Baltimore Ravens have been working on rebuilding their secondary for a couple of years and still lack that No. 1 corner. Jimmy Smith’s injuries and inconsistency is what has really set back the development of this unit.

Florida’s Jalen Tabor would represent a more reliable option to provide insurance for Smith. In Tabor, the Ravens would get a cornerback who has both good size and athletic ability. He is an aggressive defender who is always looking to create a turn over.

Tabor has a natural feel for the position which helps him identify developing routes and read the quarterback. He then uses his click-n-close ability and ball skills to make a play on the football.

Baltimore could potentially roll out a cornerback group of Tabor and Smith on the outside and Tavon Young in the slot. This would give them a talented and young unit that has a chance to develop into strength of the team.

The sudden retirement of Zach Orr could force the Ravens to target a linebacker with this pick. Vanderbilt’s Zach Cunningham is an elite talent who would fit nicely alongside C.J. Mosley in Baltimore’s defense. He’d help them quickly fill the void left by Orr.

17. Washington Redskins- Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

The Washington Redskins are a team that appears to be on the rise with a solid young roster that has recent playoff experience. Getting Kirk Cousins locked into a long-term deal is an major task for the offseason but so is addressing other needs.

Washington needs to add a playmaker at the running back position. The combination of Matt Jones and Rob Kelley just doesn’t offer enough spark. However, a versatile running back like Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey would solve the problem.

McCaffrey is the definition of a matchup problem thanks to his ability to impact the game from multiple spots. He is an explosive runner who can break off long runs, but also has the toughness to work between the tackles.

His explosiveness and ability to create in space also makes him a dangerous return man. He is literally a threat to score every time he touches the football.

However, his ability as a pass catcher is what makes him such a matchup problem. McCaffrey has terrific hands and can go toe to toe with any receiver in this draft as a route runner. He also features the awareness and feel to find the soft spots in a defense.

18. Tennessee Titans- Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

The Tennessee Titans desperately need to upgrade the talent level in their secondary. Luckily, the 2017 NFL Draft features a long list of cornerbacks worthy of a 1st round pick. They will be in position to add a day 1 starter and potential star with this pick.

Florida’s Quincy Wilson hasn’t received as much hype as the other cornerback prospects in this draft. However, he’s a high upside prospect who also features the polish to make an immediate impact.

Wilson has excellent size for the position with long arms and a strong build. His size helps him match up against bigger receivers and fight through contact. He also plays with balance which helps him keep in-phase with his target.

The Titans would be major winners if their actual draft matches this mock. They would add a top-flight receiver in Mike Williams and a potential lockdown corner in Wilson.

Tennessee could flip the script a little and go with a defensive back at pick No. 5 and use this pick to add more weapons for Marcus Mariota. They could target someone like Miami’s tight end David Njoku who would bring a big-play threat with elite size.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Carl Lawson, Edge, Auburn

Auburn’s Carl Lawson is one of the top pass rushers available in the 2017 NFL Draft. He features a nice blend of size, quickness and power. However, Lawson has had some injuries that could cause a slide on draft day. The combine medical checks will be important for Lawson as he aims to show he’s completely healthy.

If healthy, he’d be a great fit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who need to improve the overall production of their defense. Lawson would team with Noah Spence to give the Buccaneers two young and high-upside defensive ends.

Most teams feel that they can’t have enough pass rushers which is why prospects like Lawson carry so much value.

The Buccaneers could potentially look to add a cornerback or receiver with this pick. Vernon Hargreaves III had a great rookie season, but the team needs depth and a potential replacement for Brent Grimes. LSU’s Tre’Davious White, Alabama’s Marlon Humphrey and Clemson’s Cordrea Tankersley would all make sense.

Targeting a receiver with this pick would help take some pressure off of Mike Evans. He put up huge numbers this year despite facing constant double teams. An explosive deep threat like Western Kentucky’s Taywan Taylor would be an interesting pick.

20. Denver Broncos- Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

Based on pure talent, Cam Robinson is one of the better prospects available in the 2017 NFL Draft class. He has elite size for the position, quick feet and natural strength. The problem is that he’s extremely inconsistent and appears to rely too much on his athletic ability.

He’ll benefit from the more professional and specialized environment at the next level. The Denver Broncos have a need at the tackle position which makes pulling the trigger on Robinson a worthwhile risk.

Denver will likely be attracted to the fact that Robinson could play either left or right tackle. This versatility would help them get the 5 best offensive linemen in the starting lineup.

The Broncos need help along the interior of the offensive line too and could target someone like Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp or Ohio State’s Pat Elflein. Lamp would be a nice pick up based on the fact that he has experience playing tackle.

Denver would be a nice landing spot for Miami’s David Njoku. He’s a dynamic playmaker capable of stretching the field and winning in the red zone. Njoku would give either Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch another explosive weapon.

21. Detroit Lions- Taco Charlton, Edge, Michigan

The Detroit Lions finished the year tied for the 2nd worst sack total in the NFL with 26. Their lack of a pass rush made life difficult for the secondary and forced Matthew Stafford to constantly play catch up. A healthy Ziggy Ansah will help, but he’s the only real pass-rushing threat on the team.

Michigan’s Taco Charlton has the explosiveness, length and effort to be a top-notch edge rusher. He is still developing as a player, but has enough natural talent to make an immediate impact.

Charlton isn’t just a pass rusher as he also plays the run with integrity. However, it’s his quickness off the edge and ability to wreak havoc in the backfield that makes him a top-end prospect. He’d help keep opposing offenses from shifting the line to focus on Ansah.

Riley Reiff is a pending free agent and it’s possible that he finds a new home. This would create a hole at the right tackle position and serve as a setback for a unit that showed improvements last year.

Alabama’s Cam Robinson and Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp would make sense if the Lions go in that direction. Lamp would also serve as a potential replacement for Larry Warford who is also due to hit free agency this offseason.

22. Miami Dolphins- David Njoku, TE, Miami

Once David Njoku decided to enter the 2017 NFL Draft he instantly became one of the more dangerous offensive weapons. He features a rare combination of size, speed and playmaking ability. Njoku has the potential to be a dominant force in the NFL.

His length is the first thing that jumps off the screen with long legs and an impressive wingspan. Njoku is a quick-twitch athlete with the speed needed to stretch the field. His long strides allow him to outpace angles and put pressure on the defense.

Njoku is a natural pass catcher who plucks the ball out of the air at its highest point. He has the body control needed to adjust and pull down poorly thrown passes. His size, speed and ability to win in contested situations make him an elite red zone option.

He needs to hit the weight room to get a little stronger, but he’s a willing blocker who fights for inside hand placement.

The Miami Dolphins may have a need at the tight end position with Jordan Cameron future in question and Dion Sims hitting free agency. Njoku would not only serve as a replacement but would so be a significant upgrade in talent.

23. New York Giants- Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

Utah’s Garett Bolles is a fast rising prospect who should is going to continue his ascension after the combine. He’s an elite athlete for someone at the offensive tackle position and with his size. There aren’t many prospects who feature Bolles’ combination of size and quickness.

His burst off the line of scrimmage helps him gain proper position and reach the second level. Bolles also features fluid movement skills that allow him to change direction and mirror the pass rusher. He has the overall foot speed needed to protect the edge against speed rushers.

Bolles needs to add some strength, but his aggressiveness and tenacity make him a good run blocker. He fights to gain inside hands and keeps his legs moving. His use of angles help him seal the defender from the play making him a fit for a zone scheme.

The New York Giants need to find a replacement for Erik Flowers at left tackle. Flowers doesn’t have the athleticism to consistently hold up against the edge rushers in the NFL. Adding Bolles to the mix would allow the Giants to shift Flowers to the right side thus improving two positions.

24. Oakland Raiders- Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

If not for the injury to Derek Carr we could be talking about the Oakland Raiders preparing for a Super Bowl appearance. This is a team that has done a great job building its roster and doesn’t have a lot of glaring needs.

The one area they could stand to improve is the inside linebacker position. Vanderbilt’s Zach Cunningham is a fluid athlete who covers a ton of ground. He has the speed and instincts needed to make plays from sideline to sideline.

That athleticism also makes him a solid coverage linebacker who’s capable of sticking with tight ends and running backs. Cunningham is a 4-down linebacker who doesn’t need to come off the field in passing situations and can contribute on special teams.

Adding him to the mix would go a long way to improve the Raiders run defense which allowed 117 yards per game.

Oakland may want to consider finding a young offensive tackle capable of taking over for the aging Donald Penn. This is the range where Utah’s Garett Bolles and Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk could come off the board.

Latavius Murray is a pending free agency and could force the Raiders to find a new running back if he finds a new home.

25. Houston Texans- Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers is one of the more polarizing prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft class. He’s an elite athlete who has a knack for producing game-changing plays. However, he lacks a true position which makes it tough to find a solid landing spot.

Personally, Peppers stood out more when playing cornerback earlier in his career. He has the speed, change of direction ability and ball skills needed to develop into a lockdown cornerback. The problem is he’d need some time to adjust to the position.

At the very least, Peppers projects as an impactful safety who can play the run, drop in the slot and man centerfield.

The Houston Texans have a need at the safety position where Quintin Demps is a pending free agent. Peppers could begin his career at safety and adjust to cornerback if that’s where the Texans feel he fits best.

Houston could also look to address the offensive line which faces long-term uncertain with Derek Newton. Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp is an option as someone capable of stepping in and contributing from day one.

The quarterback situation will dominate the headlines for the Texans, but it’s hard to see them using their 1st round pick on a quarterback with Brock Osweiler still on the roster.

26. Seattle Seahawks- Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

No matter how things shake out the Seattle Seahawks need to use this pick on an offensive lineman. The lack of talent in the trenches had cost the Seahawks wins in each of the past two seasons. It has also taken its toll on the health of Russell Wilson.

Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk is an inexperienced but highly talented left tackle prospect. He began his college career at Junior college but really stood out in his first year in the Big 10.

Ramczyk is a fluid athlete who can protect the edge and mirror the pass rush.

His experience at Wisconsin will help him fit in with the Seahawks who like to run the football. Ramczyk may go through some growing pains early in his career, but he’d immediately be the most talented lineman on the roster.

Another offensive line target would be Ohio State’s Pat Elflein. He’s a versatile player who has experience playing both center and guard. This versatility would allow the Seahawks to shuffle things around to get the best 5 players in the starting lineup.

Elflein also fits because he’s a physical player who excels at generating a push off the line. He’d immediately help improve Seattle’s run game.

27. Kansas City Chiefs- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

USC’ JuJu Smith-Schuster has seen his star fade a little over the past year. However, he still possesses elite skills and the ability to be a No. 1 receiver in the NFL. A strong performance at the combine would go a long way to rebuilding his draft stock.

Smith-Schuster would be an excellent fit with the Kansas City Chiefs who need more weapons at wide receiver. His size would add a dimension that the other receivers on the roster don’t possess. A combination of Smith-Schuster, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Jeremy Maclin would be tough to stop.

Kansas City could also consider adding an inside linebacker at this spot. Vanderbilt’s Zach Cunningham would be a great fit, but I have him coming off the board a few picks earlier. Florida’s Jarrad Davis is another option.

Davis is a sound football player who does everything well. He plays without hesitation and trusts his reads. Davis has enough athleticism to be a 4-down linebacker and stick on the field in passing situations.

The Chiefs need to find someone capable of serving as Derrick Johnson’s long-term replacement. Johnson is coming off a major injury and will turn 35 years old next season.

28. Dallas Cowboys- Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

The Dallas Cowboys face the possibility of losing both their starting cornerbacks with Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne hitting free agency. Even if both players are re-signed the Cowboys could stand to add some young and upside at the position.

Clemson’s Cordrea Tankersley is a talented cornerback prospect who has tons of experience playing in high pressure situations.

He features excellent size for the position which helps him matchup against bigger targets and fight through contact. Tankersley has also proven to have excellent ball skills making him a threat to pull down interceptions.

Dallas also has a need at defensive end where they lack a reliable difference maker. Randy Gregory is facing a year-long suspension while DeMarcus Lawrence is dealing with back problems. Improving the pass rush would help some of the issues in the secondary.

Prospects such as Tennessee’s Derek Barnett, Florida State’s DeMarcus Walker and Illinois’ Dawuane Smoot would all fit. Barnett is the most intriguing of the group based on his high-end production throughout his college career.

He’s available at this point in the draft because he lacks ideal size and doesn’t show elite athleticism. However, there’s a place in the NFL for someone with his knack for getting after the quarterback.

29. Green Bay Packers- Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

The Green Bay Packers secondary was dominated by the Atlanta Falcons and Julio Jones in the NFC Championship Game. They were physically overmatched which makes adding more talent at the position a must.

Alabama’s Marlon Humphrey is someone the Packers could target to specifically help with a player like Julio Jones. Humphrey is a big cornerback who features an elite athletic profile.

He has the measurables to both run with and get physical with someone like Jones.

The problem is that Humphrey is raw as a player and needs time to learn the ins and outs of the position. It’ll take some time for him to be ready to step into the starting lineup.

Green Bay also needs to address their lack of a running game. They need someone capable grinding out the tough yards and working between the tackles. Ty Montgomery showed promise at the end of the year, but he’s more of a gimmick player.

Texas’ D’Onta Foreman is the type of every-down back that would be a great fit in Green Bay. He would be what the Packers thought they were getting when they drafted Eddie Lacy. Foreman is a bigger back who also features the burst needed to break off long runs.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers- Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky

First off, I don’t think the Pittsburgh Steelers will part ways with Antonio Brown based on a few media-related problems. He’s an elite player and franchises tend to be more patient with players with his type of talent. However, that doesn’t mean the Steelers are completely set at the wide receiver position.

The big factor is whether or not they feel Martavis Bryant has matured. He’s a difference maker when on the field, but off-field issues have kept him on the sideline.

Pittsburgh could add some insurance by grabbing Taywan Taylor the explosive receiver out of Western Kentucky. Taylor is a complete player who can stretch the field, work the underneath routes and create in space.

He’s someone that would make defenses pay for rolling coverage to Brown’s side of the field. Taylor is flying under the radar at this point in the process but that should change after the Senior Bowl and combine.

The Steelers also need to look finding a long-term replacement for the age-less James Harrison. Edge players like Tennessee’s Derek Barnett and Alabama’s Ryan Anderson would make sense. Anderson isn’t typically seen as a 1st round pick, but he’s a safe prospect who still offers plenty of upside.

31. New England Patriots- Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

Malik McDowell is a bit of an enigma as a player who features elite physical tools but doesn’t have the production to match. Some of his issues are due to a motor that runs hot and cold at times. He has also dealt with some injury issues during his college career.

This would serve as an upside pick for the New England Patriots who believe their culture is enough to get the most out of each player. Bill Belichick and company have helped similar type of players reach their full potential.

The Patriots could use this pick to improve their pass rush that got a lot of production from Chris Long and Jabaal Sheard. Both of those players could be elsewhere by the start of next season. This would leave Rob Ninkovich and Trey Flowers as the team’s top pass-rush options.

Prospects like Tennessee’s Derek Barnett and Florida State’s DeMarcus Walker are two options.

New England figures to have a very interesting offseason with some important players hitting free agency and the possibility of trading Jimmy Garoppolo. It’s possible they could end up with an extra 1st round pick if they move the young quarterback.

32. Atlanta Falcons- Pat Elflein, C/G, Ohio State

The Atlanta Falcons are still riding high after making a surprise run at the Super Bowl. However, it will soon be time to start thinking about next year and how to get back to the big game. They should start by looking at what was the difference between this year’s team and last year’s.

Improvements along the offensive line such as signing Alex Mack were a major factor in the team’s success. This group went from being a liability to one of the strengths of the team. However, there is still room for improvement.

Chris Chester has been a serviceable player, but he’s the obvious weak point along the offensive line. Ohio State’s Pat Elflein would be a major upgrade and give the Falcons another franchise building block.

The fact that Elflein also has experience at center is important because it gives the team flexibility should someone suffer an injury. This might seem like a luxury pick but we’ve seen teams like the Dallas Cowboys build on an already talented offensive line.

As with the past several picks, this is a strong possibility for Tennessee’s Derek Barnett to land. Atlanta could use another edge rusher to take some pressure off of Vic Beasley.

This article originally appeared on