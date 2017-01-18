2017 NFL Free Agency: Dallas Cowboys Should Gamble on Dion Jordan

With a recurring need for an edge rusher, the Dallas Cowboys might be wise to gamble on Miami Dolphins defensive end Dion Jordan in free agency.

He won’t come in as a polished pass rusher by any means, but Miami Dolphins defensive end Dion Jordan could be worth a look from the pass rush-starved Dallas Cowboys. This is the very team that has been trying in vain for three years to replace DeMarcus Ware following his release due to cap issues.

Players like Demarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory, Greg Hardy, Benson Mayowa and Jeremy Mincey have come in and tried, but none have developed into trust worthy defensive ends. So in the 2017 offseason, it’s back to the drawing board for the Dallas brass—only this time, they don’t have a premium pick to use on a defensive lineman.

After losing in the Divisional Round to the Green Bay Packers, Dallas has been slated for the 28th-overall selection. The best pass rushers coming out of the NCAA include Myles Garrett from Texas A&M, Derek Barnett from Tennessee and Tim Williams from Alabama. None of those players are expected to be there when Dallas is on the clock.

They most likely will still add depth to their line, but someone who can rush the passer now is needed, which is why looking at Jordan makes sense. Of course, any player who is available is available for a reason. For Jordan, that’s because he hasn’t played in two seasons. He missed all of 2015 due to a suspension and 2016 he spent on the sidelines thanks to knee issues.

For those reasons Miami Herald reporter Armando Salguero says the Dolphins aren’t planning on having him back next season.

This is where Dallas comes in. While no one is expecting Jordan to be the next great pass rusher for a franchise anymore, he was the third-overall pick in 2013. He also could be had at a discounted price thanks to his inactivity since 2014.

For his career Jordan has just 39 tackles and three sacks. Still, he possess a pass rushing frame at 6-6 and 250 pounds. Should he be able to regain any of his former burst, he could be a steal, Besides, if anyone can get this kid on track, it has to be defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. If you can’t get fired up to play for him, you probably won’t make it anywhere.

This article originally appeared on