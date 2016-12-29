2017 NFL Draft: Wyoming Brian Hill Scouting Report

Wyoming’s Brian Hill is one of several underclassman running back prospects to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Brian Hill has had a productive career at Wyoming in terms of both yardage and team wins. He features solid size and build for the position. Hill does his best work between the tackles where he always fights for extra yards.

His lateral wiggle also helps in pick through traffic and avoid tacklers in tight spaces. Hill can do some damage on the edges but isn’t someone who’ll consistently outpace defensive angles.

Overall, he lacks the explosiveness to be a top-flight NFL running back. This lack of burst makes it tough for him to press the line and makes it important for the offensive line to create room for Hill to be successful.

He’d benefit from focusing on running more north and south as he has a tendency to hesitate at the line. His lack of burst and hesitation results in too many tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Hill does bring some value in the passing game where he’s a willing blocker. He is committed to meeting the defender in the rush lane, squaring his body and using his hands. Hill has solid awareness and keeps his head on a swivel.

He could stand to add some strength to avoid getting pushed back into the quarterback by the more powerful defends. However, his sound technique and willingness are more than most rookie running backs bring to the table.

Wyoming doesn’t utilize Hill as a pass catcher, but he shows balance solid route running when working out of the backfield. He’s someone who could potentially show more ability in the passing game in the NFL.

Overall, Hill just doesn’t have the juice or explosiveness needed to be a top-end NFL running back. He doesn’t jump off the screen as someone capable of being a difference maker.

Current Draft Status: 6th Round

