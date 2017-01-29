2017 NFL Draft: Troy Antonio Garcia Scouting Report

Troy’s Antonio Garcia is a highly athletic offensive tackle prospect who could come off the board earlier than most expect.

Antonio Garcia features an athletic build with long arms and some thinness through the hips. His build matches his profile in that he’s a smooth athlete who has quickness. Garcia’s best attribute is his ability to protect the edge.

He uses his quick feet, balance and change of direction ability to protect the quarterback. Garcia is able to reach the edge and push rusher pass the pocket. His balance allows him to adjust to inside moves and keep pressure out of the quarterback’s face.

It’s his athleticism and quickness that make him an attractive prospect. NFL evaluators put a premium on offensive tackles capable of protecting the quarterback.

However, Garcia is far from a finished product needing to hit the weight room. He lacks base and bulk needed to anchor through contact. Too often, he’s knocked off balance or pushed into the pocket from power moves.

His lack of strength also shows up in run blocking where he’s unable to generate a push off the line. Garcia hides his lack of power in the running back thanks to Troy’s offensive system. They ask their offensive linemen mainly to seal the defender from the play.

Garcia typically fires off the ball getting his body between the runner and defender. He fights for inside hand placement, but his lack of strength results in his hands slipping to the outside should. This is an issue because it could result in holding penalties.

The key to Garcia’s potential is the hope he’ll get stronger working with NFL caliber strength coaches. He’s already on the right track as a pass protector, but it could be a little while before he’s ready to be even an average run blocker.

Current Draft Status: 3rd Round

