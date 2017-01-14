2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report: John Ross, WR, Washington

John Ross, No. 1, is a redshirt junior who plays wide receiver for the Washington Huskies, and has declared for the NFL Draft.

Ross is from Long Beach, California where he played high school ball at Long Beach Jordan where he was named the Moore League Offensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2012, and was invited to the Semper Fi All-American Bowl.

At Washington, Ross was a receiver and kick returner, he holds the university record for kicks returned for a touchdown with four. Ross played for three seasons, but was redshirted in 2015 following a leg injury in spring practices. In his first game back, in 2016, Ross torched Rutgers for 90 yards and two touchdowns, and a 92 yard kick return for six.

Ross finished the year a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, and as a first team selection on the All-Pac 12 team. In his career Ross caught 114 passes for 1,729 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air. Ross’ stock exploded this year when he caught 81 of those balls for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Measurables:

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 190 lbs.

40 Yard Dash Time: 4.25 seconds (unofficial)

Three Cone Drill Time: 6.71 seconds (unofficial)

Vertical Jump: 38″ (unofficial)

Class: Redshirt Junior

Games Watched:

2016: Rutgers, Idaho, Oregon, California, USC, Arizona State

2015: Washington State, Colorado

Strengths:

Two words: vertical threat. Ross is a speedster who creates an every play threat of taking the top off of your defense. Very athletic, can outrun everyone on the field. Special teams upside definitely makes Ross a more intriguing pick because he offers more than just receiving and blocking. Very good at tracking balls. Ross is a DeSean Jackson clone who can provide a spark to any offense on any given play with his playmaking ability, and his threat of scoring from anywhere on the field.

Weaknesses:

Ross’ injury back in 2015 which lead to him being redshirted will be evaluated in depth come the combine and evaluating process, a long term clean bill of health will be the biggest question mark for Ross. Not the best route runner, will need some polishing at the next level. Struggles to get off of press coverage, could translate to the next level. Lack of height could be a concern for winning 50-50 balls. Ross lacks the length that several NFL receiving studs have.

Overview:

Ross is a top notch playmaker at the college level who can make any defense respect the deep ball with blazing speed, and great ball tracking ability. He’s a versatile product who can help whichever team drafts him on special teams in the return game, and be plugged into their offense immediately. There are understandable size concerns, but Ross is a deep threat like one of the NFL’s best and should be one of the first four receivers off the board.

Pro Comparison: DeSean Jackson

Projection: Mid 1st Round – Early 2nd Round

