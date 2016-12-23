2017 NFL Draft: QB Patrick Mahomes May Declare

The 2017 NFL draft, like every other one in the modern era, will ultimately be determined by the strength of its quarterback crop.

So far notable names like Deshone Kizer and Deshaun Watson are headed for next April. The league is still waiting for some other major dominoes to drop before determinations are made. Among the biggest and most intriguing of the bunch is Texas Tech junior Patrick Mahomes. He put up some pretty ridiculous numbers in 2016. In total he finished with 5,052 yards passing with 41 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 285 yards and 12 more touchdowns.

The stat bonanza he put up against Oklahoma (over 800 scrimmage yards and 7 TDs) is the stuff of legends. Scouts have expressed their love for his skill set. What nobody is sure about is whether he will enter the draft or choose to return for one more year of college. The hope being he can lead the Red Raiders to a winning season and perhaps cement himself as a 1st round pick.

Seems the advice he’s getting is pushing him another direction.

The perception that Mahomes is raw from a fundamental standpoint is fair. He’s so physically gifted that he gets away with playing a backyard style. He takes the stand and runs around buying time until he finds the open man. It’s the kind of play that NFL defenses would eat alive. That means he’d need to show evaluators that he understands the game more than they think if he wants to make a run at being a 1st round pick.

That aside he may have the most upside of any quarterback in the class. Some have compared his game to Ben Roethlisberger. Indeed the tape shows the same. A big scrambler with a cannon for an arm and ability to keep his team in games. It will be about who can accept the challenge of taking him from checkers to chess in terms of understanding pro schemes and concepts.

