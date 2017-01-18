2017 NFL Draft: Ohio State Curtis Samuel Scouting Report

Ohio State’s Curtis Samuel is an explosive playmaker who’s capable of scoring every time he touches the football.

Curtis Samuel is best described as an offensive weapon based on the fact he can impact the game from several spots on the field. Ohio State has used him as a traditional running back, slot receiver, wildcat quarterback and punt returner.

He uses his quick-twitch ability and change of direction skills to gain yardage in chunks. Samuel is capable of exploding through the hole and quickly reaching the second level and also picking his way through traffic.

This is someone that an offensive coordinator can have a lot of fun with by just getting him the ball in space.

Samuel isn’t just an athletic running back who can play some wide receiver. He’s a balanced route runner who knows how to locate open holes in the defense. His quickness and fluid movements help him create easy separation.

He has solid hands and routinely plucks the ball away from his frame. There have been a few situations where Samuel wasn’t able to haul in a pass that hit him in the hands. He’ll need to put in a little more work to ensure he can be more consistent.

As a running back, Samuel is at his best working on the edges or in space. He lacks the size and bulk to move the pile or be featured running back. This is someone who needs to move around the offense in order to create mismatches.

His willingness and skills as a blocker are an important part of his game. He isn’t afraid to attack the defender, gain inside hands and gain a solid base. Samuel doesn’t have the bulk or strength to anchor for long, but he’s more than willing to throw a block.

Current Draft Status: 2nd Round

This article originally appeared on