2017 NFL Draft: Florida David Sharpe Scouting Report

Florida’s David Sharpe is a massive offensive line prospect who lacks the movement skills needed to hold up in space.

David Sharpe is a size prospect who will mainly catch the eye of scouts because of his measurables. He’s a taller player who has a thick base. Prospects with his size are often seen as pieces of clay that coaches can mold into football players.

The issue with Sharpe is that he’s a limited athlete who’ll struggle protecting the quarterback at the next level. It starts with his slow stance to set movement which gives the defender an immediate jump off the snap.

Sharpe is always playing a step behind which results in him grabbing at the pass rusher. He doesn’t appear motivated to get into his set quicker and overall plays with lazy technique. His game is really flat footed with plotting steps.

He plays with a high pad level bending at the waste and lunging to make blocks. For his size, Sharpe doesn’t have much functional strength. His ability as a run blocker is limited thanks to his lack of explosiveness.

Sharpe doesn’t roll his hips into the defender which makes his punch basically useless. He also lacks the upper body strength needed to Velcro and sustain blocks. This isn’t an offensive lineman who will drive defenders off the line of scrimmage.

He also spends too much time on the ground after slipping off of blocks. His lack of strength and high pad level rule out a move inside to guard or center.

Sharpe could hear his named called during the 2017 NFL Draft but it seems unlikely at this point.

Current Draft Range: 7th Round

This article originally appeared on