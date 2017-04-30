Broncos make Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ with final pick in the NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos made Chad Kelly “Mr. Irrelevant”, drafting the former Ole Miss quarterback with the 253rd and final pick in the NFL Draft.

Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, fell so far in the draft that he almost fell asleep waiting to get selected.

The other side of the #NFLDraft — Former Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly, nephew of HOF QB Jim Kelly, is still waiting to hear his name called pic.twitter.com/Rfip9nQZ2p — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 29, 2017

Kelly went 14-8 as a starter with 50 TD passes at Ole Miss, including 10-3 in his first season, throwing 31 TDs and beating Alabama, Auburn and LSU before earning MVP honors in a Sugar Bowl victory over Oklahoma State. But he suffered a season-ending torn ACL last year, hurt his wrist at his pro day and wasn’t invited to the Combine due to a 2014 arrest.

Now he’ll get a shot at making a Broncos team that’s just one year removed from winning a Super Bowl and trying to find a franchise quarterback, with last year’s starter Trevor Siemian expected to compete with 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch.

Finished up our 2017 draft by taking Mississippi QB Chad Kelly. A talented player & great competitor who had a lot of success in college. — John Elway (@johnelway) April 29, 2017

Broncos boss John Elway told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “I called his uncle and he said he’s a good kid”, and new coach Vance Joseph said Kelly was his favorite QB in the 2017 draft.

“He beat Alabama twice. That’s hard to do,” Joseph said on a conference call.

Jim Kelly congratulated his nephew and told NFL Network that Chad “is going to prove a lot of teams wrong.”

From a little boy many years ago. His dream finally came true. He is an NFL player. Now it's time for him to go to work. I am so proud. John ,get ready to meet the whole Kelly family. Oh my ! Lol👍🙏🏈 A post shared by Jim Kelly (@jimkelly1212) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

Text from Jim Kelly to @richeisen on QB Chad Kelly (read live on @nflnetwork) pic.twitter.com/sz4fVq4au5 — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) April 29, 2017

There are plenty of teams and pundits for Kelly to prove wrong, but he also has his supporters.

“If you take out the medical and the character, he’s a first- or second-round quarterback all day long,” NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said on air. “If you take his two tapes against Alabama, and put them up against Deshaun Watson’s, they’re every bit as good.”

After Chad Kelly becomes a legend in the NFL, the story will be one for a life time. Go get em @ckelly_10 time to start a new chapter. — Jaylen Walton (@Jaylen_Walton) April 29, 2017

Elway finally got his starting QB, Mr. Relevant, Chad Kelly, with the draft's final pick. He has issues but he has moxie, velocity, accuracy — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 29, 2017

YUH CHAD!!!! MR IRRELEVANT MY ASS!!! Thanks for the greatest New Years ever!! — marshall henderson (@NativeFlash22) April 29, 2017

For real, Chad Kelly is Mr. Irrelevant, and he might already be the best QB on the Broncos roster. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) April 29, 2017

Chad Kelly becomes the most relevant Mr. Irrelevant in the history of the #NFLDraft. — Tom Martin (@4TomMartin) April 29, 2017

Chad Kelly didn't just go last pick on injury/off field. Joe Mixon has off field and went in second. Butt has injury, went earlier. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 30, 2017